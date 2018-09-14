Marvel Confirms Frank Castle Will Become War Machine

Frank Castle has been many things in his vigilante career, but he’s never been given a Stark powered suit of armor. That looks like it is going to change.

During the Cup O’ Joe panel at San Diego Comic-Con, a question was asked concerning Frank Castle’s role in Legacy, specifically if he is going to taking on the War Machine armor. ComciBook.com was on hand when Marvel editor Nick Lowe erased any doubt.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Frank Castle is absolutely putting on the War Machine armor, but we can’t give any more details,” said Lowe.

Marvel teased a possible mash-up of the two in a teaser cover from Legacy, but nothing else has been said about it until now. Frank Castle is currently working for Hydra leader Steve Rogers (even now that is still very weird to write), tracking down Black Widow and her Red Room group of heroes.

How he gets from his current role in Secret Empire to somewhere along the line putting on the War Machine armor is unknown. Also unknown is if Tony Stark is even aware of him taking the suit, as Stark is still comatose in his life pod and the A.I. version didn’t fare too well either in Secret Empire #6.

Either way, it promises to be an entertaining if brutal roller coaster ride.

You can view the teaser in the gallery, and more information about Marvel: Legacy #1 can be found below.

Since its inception, Marvel has been delivering groundbreaking heroes and explosive stories. Now, prepare to return to the dawn of time, as Marvel introduces you to the first Avengers from 1,000,000 BC – when iconic torch-bearers such as Odin, Iron Fist, Star Brand, Ghost Rider, Phoenix, Agamotto, and Black Panther come together for the startling origin of the Marvel Universe, in MARVEL LEGACY #1!

The acclaimed team of writer Jason Aaron (Mighty Thor) and artist Esad Ribic (Secret Wars) reunite for an all-new 50-page blockbuster one-shot that will take you through time to the current Marvel Universe, showing you how it’s truly “all connected.” A true homage to Marvel’s groundbreaking stories, MARVEL LEGACY brings your favorite characters together for exciting and epic new stories that will culminate in returning to original series numbering for long-running titles.

Marvel: Legacy #1 hits comic stores on September 27, 2017.

MORE COMICS: Massive TFAW Sale Offers Up To 70% Off Thousands Of Comics And Collectibles / Star Trek Comics Coming In October / Go Go Power Rangers #1 Review – Getting The Series Started In Style