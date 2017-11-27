Marvel: Contest of Funko Pop Champions

The mobile game Marvel: Contest of Champions has been given the Funko Pop treatment, and that means you can now own such gems as a Venompool Pop figure or Howard the Duck in a Duck Mech.

And believe me, no Funko Pop collection is complete without a Howard the Duck in a Duck Mech. The entire lineup includes:

• King Groot

• Guillotine

• Civil Warrior

• Venompool

• Howard the Duck 6-inch super-sized figure

All of the standard figures are available to pre-order via the links above with shipping slated for February. Naturally, there will be some exclusives in the mix for collectors. Look for a a Secret Empire version of Civil Warrior at Hot Topic, a scorched version of King Groot at Target, Venompool holding a phone at GameStop, and Punisher 2099 at Walgreens. Like the standard figures, All the exclusives should arrive in their respective stores this February.