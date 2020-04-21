Isn't It About Time for a Marvel Convention?

✖

Isn't it about time Marvel Comics and Marvel Studios had their own convention? The franchise has spawned the largest cinematic franchise in history through 23 films, including the single highest-grossing movie of all-time at the worldwide box office in Avengers: Endgame. Marvel Comics are listed by the dozens throughout the Top 100 best sellers every single year. There are creative names ranging in writers, illustrators, directors, producers, visual effects artists, and actors more than capable of drawing a crowd. As the franchise only continues to expand, why not simply have its own Marvel-only event?

Thousands of fans would certainly be willing to attend a Marvel Convention, depending on the price of admission, where they would be traveling to, and what the convention would offer.

The Disney-owned Marvel brand already dominates San Diego Comic-Con when the San Diego Convention Center's well-known Hall H scores a line of 7,000 people eager to snag a seat inside. Surely, more of the attendees at San Diego Comic-Con each year would pack into the presentation room if they were allowed but the hundreds of security guards surrounding the event often have to deliver the bad news of Hall H being at full capacity hours before Marvel takes the stage. In fact, Marvel's only real competition at San Diego Comic-Con for the top headlines of the weekend most often comes when Warner Bros. unveils DC Comics movie news. When WB sat the event out in 2019, it was easy for Marvel to reign supreme.

It's not only about headlines and spreading the next Phase's news. A Marvel Convention could be a huge financial opportunity for Disney. The company puts on its bi-annual D23 Expo in the Anaheim Convention Center, often selling out of exclusive items each day of the event and selling more in tickets to Disneyland throughout the weekend. When Disneyland and its Florida counterpart Disney World have their respective Marvel sections fully operational, a Marvel Convention would only fuel more fire to flames of ticket sales and family trips. Not to mention, the studio would be in complete control of press opportunities, panel presentations, and the products which they are aiming to promote throughout the weekend-long event.

(Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

Disney has already displayed the ability to put on such an event. Star Wars Celebration assembles fans of the Lucasfilm products in various cities around the world with the latest event topping 65,000 guests. Star Wars is, without question, one of the most celebrated and mainstream titles in cinema but the Marvel Cinematic Universe is certainly putting in a bid on that crown.

Marvel cranks out more content than Star Wars, some of which is met with mixed reviews from fans and critics, but almost all of it is successful at the box office. As the content becomes closer to being a year-round offering with Disney+ gearing up to launch multiples shows in line with the movies each year, the Marvel fandom might yet peak and provide the opportunity for a gathering larger than that of Star Wars Celebration.

In 2014, before the first sequel to The Avengers and Ant-Man was still just a wild idea which eventually spawns a sequel, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige easily assembled press from around the world on short notice. He took the stage with a few Marvel actors and announced a full slate of films for the next few years. It was exceptional on the news front but could have also been an engaging fan experience.

Conventions without association with Marvel Studios already revel in marketing the biggest Marvel stars to sell their own tickets -- imagine them all under one roof where footage, merchandise, and photo opportunities are available.

Since the cancellation of this year's San Diego Comic-Con, the idea of Marvel having its own virtual Hall H panel has been passed around on Twitter. In this case, the studio could capitalize on the opportunity to drive subscriptions for Disney+, offering a once-only live stream of the panel or allowing it to live on streaming service afterwards. With thousands of fans showing support for this idea, imagine if they were all invited to a convention center to celebrate the movies, comics, and creators they adore.

It's time for Marvel to have its own convention. Do you agree? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram and Twitter.

