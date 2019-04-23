Marvel Cosplayers Get Engaged at ‘Avengers: Endgame’ World Premiere

Marvel Studios finally unveiled Avengers: Endgame during its purple carpet event last night, but one Marvel fan also used the bigger than life occasion to pop the question. Many were on hand to meet the stars of the anticipated film, but some also had a chance to witness a marriage proposal between two beloved Marvel characters. With the help of Marvel Studios Captain America Cosplayer Shawn Richter got to propose live on TV to his now fiance Lisa Lower, who was cosplaying as Peggy Carter at the event, and it made for a beyond memorable moment.

“I brought a thing with me,” Richter said. “Lisa flew all the way down here from Portland to be here tonight. This is her first premiere. We’ve been together for a year and a half. I went to Nidavellir, am I saying that right? I always mispronounce it, and I had this giant Dwarf make something for me, it’s a little bit smaller than an Infinity Gauntlet, but I think you’re going to like it. Lisa, will you marry me?”

He then got down on one knee and presented the ring as the crowd cheered. She then kissed him and they embraced, and fans were loving it. So, it appears she said yes and the two will be getting married, and when they go to tell their proposal story we bet many will have a hard time topping it.

You can check out the full video of the proposal on the red carpet above.

It’s a one of a kind moment to be sure, especially since movies like Avengers: Endgame don’t come along all that often. The movie is a payoff of 10 years of Marvel movies, all leading up to this big climactic moment that will not only deal with the ramifications of Infinity War but will also set the stage for the next phase and beyond. There’s no shortage of hype for this movie, but if the early reactions are anything to go by, it seems poised to live up to the hype.

You can check out the official description for Endgame below.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

