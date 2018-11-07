Marvel Asks “Who Is the Man Without Fear?”

After the death of Daredevil, who will be Marvel’s new man without fear?

That’s the question posed by Marvel in a series of new covers for the upcoming Man Without Fear miniseries. In the wake of the “Death of Daredevil” arc, Hell’s Kitchen finds itself without a protector. Who will rise up to take Daredevil’s place?

The covers come from artist Kyle Hotz. You can see all five covers, as well as the solicitation information for Man Without Fear #1, below.

“Death of Daredevil” is currently ongoing in the pages of Daredevil. Man Without Fear #1 goes on sale January 2, 2019.

Man Without Fear #1

NOV180823

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Danilo Beyrouth (CA) Kyle Hotz

Daredevil is gone, but Hell’s Kitchen is still a place of heroes and villains. Foggy Nelson (issue #1), the Defenders (issue #2), the many loves of Matt Murdock (issue #3), the Kingpin (issue #4) and a mysterious Guardian Devil (issue #5) will all learn what it means to live in a world without a Daredevil. And without a Daredevil to protect it, has hell come for his city? Who is The Man Without Fear?!

Rated T+

In Shops: Jan 02, 2019

SRP: $3.99

Man Without Fear #1

Man Without Fear #2

Man Without Fear #3

Man Without Fear #4

Man Without Fear #5