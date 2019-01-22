Marvel Teases Daredevil VS Punisher Showdown

Daredevil has his work cut out for him to get back to where he was after the accident, but Marvel is teasing his life isn’t getting any easier with an incoming throwdown with the Punisher.

Marvel’s April solicitations revealed a new cover for Daredevil #4, the new run from Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto, and it features none other than Frank Castle himself The Punisher. Punisher is loaded with weapons and dual wielding as Daredevil’s face replaces his iconic skull armor, and you can check out the full cover below.

As to why the two are facing off, we’re not sure, but the two have a very complicated history. They’ve been allies and enemies at various times, and with the Punisher you never really know what angle he’s playing from day to day. One of the most memorable square-offs between the two was actually recreated in Netflix’s Daredevil season 2, where Punisher had Daredevil chained to the roof and dared him to shoot him as he went to assassinate a target.

A lot’s happened since then, especially in Daredevil’s life recently, so this could also be an explosive collision. You can check out the official description below.

“DAREDEVIL #4

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • MARCO CHECCHETTO (A)

Cover by JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

Hidden Gem Variant Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

KNOW FEAR – PART 4

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99″

Zdarsky’s new series teases that Matt Murdock will definitely know fear, something he’s currently dealing with in Man Without Fear, and it seems his biggest journey is yet to come.

“Things can’t be business as usual no matter how badly Matt wants them to be,” Zdarsky told Marvel. “That was in my head from my first conversations with Charles [Soule] about the book. The character’s been put through a lot over the years, but I think “The Death of Daredevil” is going to be a real “come to God” moment for Matt.”

“I’ve always loved the various tonal takes on Daredevil, but for this run I’ve decided to really go deep on the realities of being a vigilante in this world,” Zdarsky said. “Out of all the main Super Heroes, Daredevil has felt like the one you could do that with.”

Daredevil #4 hits comic stores later this year.