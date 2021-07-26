James Gunn Reveals What's Stopping a Marvel vs. DC Movie

✖

If you know one thing about James Gunn, it's likely the fact he's very candid in his interactions with fans on social media. Earlier this year, that led to the revelation the filmmaker has talked to both sides about a crossover movie between the Disney-owned Marvel Cinematic Universe and Warner Brothers' DC Extended Universe. During one stop on the press tour for The Suicide Squad, Gunn added he mentioned a potential crossover with Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) and the ever-lovable Groot (Vin Diesel).

Gunn made the comments on Jakes Takes while promoting The Suicide Squad, also doubling-down on the suggestion that he's discussed a Marvel and DC crossover with executives at both studios.

"I would really be happy to do a Harley Quinn and Groot movie, that would be exciting for me," Gunn said about the crossover. "Not only have I thought about that, but I've actually talked about that to the heads of both Marvel and DC. They know everybody's open to everything, but whether anything would ever happen, who knows?"

As most have pointed out, Gunn went on to admit he hasn't the slightest idea if such an idea could even get past the "Berlin Wall of lawyers" from both companies.

"But the idea of being able to bring Marvel and DC together in a movie, that would be really fun for me," the filmmaker added. "And, I know it's exciting for even the heads of Marvel and DC to think about, Kevin Feige over at Marvel and Tobey Emmerich over at Warner Bros... It's something we all like to dream about, whether we can ever get through the barrage, the Berlin Wall of lawyers we would need to get through to ever make something like that happen, I don't know. But, it would be a blast."

The Suicide Squad will debut in theaters and on HBO Max on Friday, August 6th. Peacemaker is expected to debut on HBO Max in 2022.

