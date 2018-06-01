Marvel Teasing The Death Of Loki & Requiem In ‘Infinity Wars’

The latest Infinity Wars tease from Marvel puts Loki right in the crosshairs, but is Requiem on the chopping block too?

The newest Marvel teaser features Loki (with his Infinity Stone powered staff) alongside Marvel’s latest new creation Requiem, who also appears to be in a defensive position with his energy sword in hand. At first glance this is surprising, as Requiem has been previously teased as quite a powerhouse, so what could the mysterious character possibly be afraid of?

To be fair, this position could easily turn offensive, as he could take out Loki without much effort, so is Requiem friend or foe?

This follows yesterday’s Death Wins tease featuring Emma Frost and Star-Lord, and the one before that featured Thanos and Adam Warlock. That’s a heavy hitting lineup, so the question is what could make these powerful beings fearful. Maybe the bigger question is though who will end up making it out of this event alive.

You can check out the new teaser image above and the official solicitation information for the first two issues below.

Infinity Wars #1

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art by MIKE DEODATO JR.

Colors by FRANK MARTIN

Infinity Wars #2

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art and Cover by MIKE DEODATO JR.

On Sale 8/15/18

Infinity Wars spins directly out of Infinity Countdown, which itself spawns from Gerry Duggan‘s run on Guardians of the Galaxy, and features an ever-changing set of heroes. Fans will see Adam Warlock, Captain Marvel, Black Widow, and Star-Lord alongside those out for their own interests like Thanos and Turk in this epic event, and hopefully, fans will learn more about the newest addition Requiem sooner than later.

Things in Infinity Countdown are moving along at a rather brisk pace, but if you are just diving in we’ve got you covered with an easy to use guide on what you need to know and you can check that out here.

Infinity Countdown #4 is written by Gerry Duggan with art by Mike Hawthorne, Mike Deodato, and Aaron Kuder with a cover by Nick Bradshaw. You can check out the official description below.

“Ultron has long wished to take over all there is and replace it with only Ultron…but now armed with an Infinity Stone, he has never been closer to his goal. With the Guardians falling apart, who can step forward to stop the singularity from overwhelming everything?”

Infinity Countdown #4 hits comic stores on June 6.