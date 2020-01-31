Marvel Debuts Epic Triptych Art for Its Heroes Showcasing Comics, Movies, and Games

As part of a general update for the social media profiles of many of their accounts, Marvel has revealed some awesome new art for their high-profile characters showing off exactly how they look across all mediums including comics, feature films, and video games. Featuring major characters like Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and the collective Avengers, we’ve collected them all for you to check out below!

The one curious entry out of all the new pieces is the Spider-Man header image, which sticks out like a sore thumb. All of the other collections feature the movie versions of the characters standing in front of a nebulous orange and blue background with a space-like quality, but Spider-Man is just an image from the recent Spider-Man: Far From Home. In addition, his video game version is for the PS4 exclusive game while all the others hail from either the upcoming Marvel’s The Avengers or Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order. Considering the popularity of that title it makes sense why that would be the focus, but his center image being different is worth notinge

Videos by ComicBook.com

Curiously absent from the social media update is Black Widow. Though accounts do exist for the upcoming movie, they unfortunately do not include an image like the ones below. Twitter and Facebook accounts don’t exist for the other new films or series coming from Marvel Studios in Phase 4 either, so no version of the images below exist for characters like The Falcon or Loki, not published versions at least.

The entire upcoming Marvel Studios slate includes Black Widow on May 1st, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier potentially as early as August, The Eternals on November 6th, WandaVision in the fall, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk with the Blade reboot starring Mahershala Ali also in development.

Which of these awesome new triptych art pieces for the heroes of Marvel are your favorite? Sound off in the comments below!

Captain America

Iron Man

Thor

Hulk

Spider-Man

Captain Marvel

Doctor Strange

Black Panther

Guardians of the Galaxy

Ant-Man

The Avengers