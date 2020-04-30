Marvel Fans Love “Did It Work” Meme With Iron Man and Captain America

Marvel fans are having a hoot with the “Did It Work” meme. Iron Man and Captain Americaare working those legs. For those who are unaware, QUIN and 6LACK’s “Mushroom Chocolate” is the soundtrack for a viral clip featuring Lisa from Blackpink. The K-pop group showed off those attractive limbs in the video and social media just up and ran with it. The remixing has begun and people are photoshopping themselves, celebrities, and cartoons with those alluring legs. It only makes sense that the two MCU icons would make their way to the trend. The Mighty Monita had Twitter in stitches with a much more lighthearted take on the Civil War battle.

Monita wrote, “Anyone remembers that sassy fight scene between captain america and iron man? #diditwork #블랙핑크 #리사 #リサ #ラリサ #ลิซ่า #LISA #LALISA @ygofficialblink”

For anyone missing Captain America and Iron Man, we still have quotes from Robert Downey Jr. about how important Chris Evans was to the entire project.

"[Evans'] suspension of his own disbelief, regardless of whatever doubts he had, is the reason all these other worlds are able to be built," Downey said in a previous interview. "Starting with Avengers, and then Guardians, and Black Panther. People love to say — and I'll eat it up — that I'm kind of the progenitor of this whole universe. But if you want to talk about it in terms of team building, and you want to talk about it as the most successful creative relay race in the history of cinema, he was the critical leg."

"I've been in hundreds of scenes with this guy," he added. "Nobody laughs more than him. Sometimes he makes me self-conscious, like, 'Should I be more fun?' There's a little bit of, like, just trying to shake out the anxiety. And I've also seen him, over the last 10 years, go from being someone who had laughably real social anxiety to someone who has grown more and more comfortable in their own skin."

What’s your favorite take on the meme? Let us know down in the comments!