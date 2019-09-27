Marvel & Disney Will Now Get 25% Of The Box Office For Spider-Man 3

The Walt Disney Company has successfully increased the percentage of box office receipts it will receive from the Spider-Man live action franchise, with a new deal announced today that will see a 500% increase in the studio’s share in exchange for executive producer Kevin Feige lending his expertise to the Homecoming franchise once more. In addition to their box office take — which grew from 5% of the film’s proceeds to 25% as a result of the deal — Tom Holland’s Spider-Man will appear in one more Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. It’s anybody’s guess whether Marvel and Sony plan on continuing to hash this out and re-litigating the deal every so often, or whether this really is a curtain call.

If Holland’s next MCU appearance does turn out to be his last, it may not be quite the tragedy in the minds of the audience as August’s “breakup” was. Now that everyone sees the Sony deal is unlikely to last forever, fans will be happy to go into Holland’s last MCU outing with the knowledge that’s what they are looking at, rather than being blindsided by it.

“I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it,” said Feige. “Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”

“Peter Parker’s story took a dramatic turn in Far From Home and I could not be happier we will all be working together as we see where his journey goes,” said Pascal. “This has been a winning partnership for the studios, the franchise and the fans and I’m overjoyed it will continue.”

The still-untitled third Spider-Man movie from director Jon Watts and star Tom Holland is due in theaters in July of 2021, just two years after Far From Home bowed. It is not yet known what Marvel movie Holland will appear in between now and when the deal expires, and you could make strong arguments for why either Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange, or Black Panther‘s sequels make sense.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision is set to hit Disney+ Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.