Marvel Reveals Doctor Strange’s New Costume (With a Thor Twist)

Marvel has revealed Doctor Strange‘s newest costume, as well as the creative team and status quo of his new comic series. Titled Doctor Strange of Asgard, the series takes the former Sorcerer Supreme to Thor’s homeland as he tried to search for meaning in his life by trying to become the new Sorcerer Supreme of the Golden Realm. Part of this new territory is some new duds for Strange, which perhaps fit in in Asgard a little better than his classic costume.

Doctor Strange of Asgard will be written by Derek Landy (Captain America/Iron Man) with art by Carlo Magna (Captain America, Savage Avengers). Landy says about the new series, “Suddenly we’re in new territory, where not only does Strange have to deal with Asgardian society on a street level, but he’s also caught up in a murder mystery that he really doesn’t have time for.”

Magno talked about his process drawing the series, shining a bit of light on the costume change, adding: “When I was asked to draw Doctor Strange of Asgard, I imagined the reader seeing the sorcerer immersed in the brilliant and magical splendor of Asgard with its colossal statues and fantastic architecture. This time, to our pleasant surprise, Derek Landy and I are going to throw the reader into the dark side of the God of Thunder’s homeland–showing it in a realistic way including its less glamorous side and depicting the dark, scary and snowy alleys and the evil that lurks in the shadows.”

Doctor Strange has been through a lot of changes in the last year. He played a key role in Blood Hunt, Marvel’s summer 2024 crossover, which ended with Strange losing his place as Sorcerer Supreme to Doctor Doom, which itself will lead into Marvel’s One World Under Doom publishing initiative. Strange has been conspicuously missing from the Marvel Universe since the end of the Blood Hunt, with his last series, Doctor Strange (Vol. 6) by writer Jed McKay and artist Pasqual Ferry, ending in August. Strange’s return with a new costume seems to be just the beginning of his new journey forward in the new era of One World Under Doom.

Putting Strange in Asgard is a very interesting proposition. Asgard is a land of powerful magic, and Strange is going to need that kind of power if he’s going to deal with Doctor Doom in the future. Asgard is in flux because of the events of The Immortal Thor, and the Golden Realm is full of powerful magic users, like the Enchantress and Loki. Strange setting out to become Sorcerer Supreme of Asgard is going to be a huge challenge, even compared to what he’s gone through in the past. He will have his work cut out for him in Asgard, but at least he’ll be dressed for the part.

Doctor Strange Of Asgard will hit the stands in March 2025.