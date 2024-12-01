Marvel Reveals New Sorcerer Supreme (And Their Powers Are Different From Doctor Strange)

Move over Doctor Strange, Marvel just introduced a new Sorcerer Supreme. The title of Sorcerer Supreme is highly coveted, which is why Doctor Doom stole it from Doctor Strange in the finale of Blood Hunt. But while we wait for “One World Under Doom” to get underway, Marvel’s Ultimate Universe has also revealed its version of the Sorcerer Supreme. Very little is known about this figure, but what is apparent is their powers vary greatly from those wielded by Stephen Strange or even Victor Von Doom. Luckily, this Sorcerer Supreme is on the same side as the Black Panther. WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for Ultimate Black Panther #10. Continue reading at your own risk!

Ultimate Black Panther #10 comes from the creative team of Bryan Hill, Carlos Nieto, David Curiel, and VC’s Cory Petit. Its main story follows Erik Killmonger and Storm, who previously rescued and freed the imprisoned Sorcerer Supreme. Black Panther is hoping to recruit the Sorcerer Supreme to his side of the war against Moon Knight, and so far she seems open to helping. Inan is her name, and while she briefly gained her freedom, Inan’s captors are already hunting her down.

Marvel’s new Sorcerer Supreme shows off her unique powers

image credit: marvel comics

The cargo ship Storm, Killmonger, and Inan are aboard starts to take gunfire from a helicopter. Killmonger takes a gunshot wound to the stomach, but Inan tells Storm to tend to him while she focuses on their attackers. Inan uses her mystical powers to command the helicopter to halt in mid-air, and then makes its blades stop working. As the helicopter falls to the ocean, she recalls a massive shark to leap out of the water to devour it. Inan called out to the shark right before the attack as a display of her powers.

Something else unique that Inan can do is heal Killmonger by creating a small rift between time and sapce to accelerate his natural healing process. The only time we’ve seen Doctor Strange rewind time was with the Time Stone in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Ultimate Universe’s Sorcerer Supreme has the ability to do this without one of the cosmic Infinity Stones. Inan is able to use magic to bend time and space to her will, making her a formidable opponent for anyone who dares challenge her. All she has to do is speak the command out loud, and it happens. Ultimate Black Panther #9 introduced Inan as a spooky, creepy sorcerer, but Ultimate Black Panther #10 presents her as being much more mellow. That could be attributed to Inan having her her freedom and not wrapped in chains. She even closes out the issue by opening a portal and donning Doctor Strange’s iconic red cloak.

Inan, the Ultimate Sorcerer Supreme, takes on the nickname of Godkiller as she offers Black Panther her services in order to defeat Moon Knight. Inan joins a growing number of established Marvel characters being introduced into the Ultimate Universe in new ways. For example, The Ultimates recently debuted Ultimate Hawkeye, a Native American who is waging a silent war against Roxxon and its polluting of the ecosystem. Also among the Ultimates is a She-Hulk who isn’t Jennifer Walters, and in later issues we’ll get to meet the Ultimate Guardians of the Galaxy.

The Ultimate Sorcerer Supreme may not be Doctor Strange, but that doesn’t mean she hasn’t more than earned the mantle.

Ultimate Black Panther is available at Marvel Comics.