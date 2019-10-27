Neil Gaiman, Joss Whedon, Karen Gillan Team Up in Photo of “Nerd Squad of Dreams”

Pop culture all-stars assembled in a photo shared on Twitter yesterday. Joss Whedon, Neil Gaiman, Karen Gillan, and Steven Moffat together attended a performance of Lungs at the Old Vic theater in London. After the show let out, a passerby snapped a photo of the group that Gillan shared to Twitter. She described it as the “nerd squad of dreams.” Whedon retweeted it, adding, “Who are you calling “nerds”? Oh! Us. Right. Yes.” Gaiman also retweeted the photo, explaining where the group was and why. Lungs stars Matt Smith and Claire Foy, the former stars of Netflix’s The Crown. Gaiman said Smith was off to the right of the photo signing autographs.

Before he was on The Crown, Smith was the Eleventh Doctor in Doctor Who during Moffat’s first three seasons as showrunner. Smith starred opposite Gillan as companion Amy Pond. Gaiman wrote an episode of Doctor Who, “The Doctor’s Wife,” that starred Smith and Gillan.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Gillan is also known for playing Nebula in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films. She last appeared in Avengers: Endgame. She’s expected to return in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Her next film is Jumanji: The Next Level.

Nerd squad of dreams pic.twitter.com/MOW5156Yj5 — Karen Gillan (@karengillan) October 26, 2019

Moffat wrapped his time working on Doctor Who with the Christmas Special “Twice Upon a Time.” He’s now working on a reimagining of Dracula with frequent collaborator Mark Gatiss.

Gaiman is coming off of seeing his and Terry Pratchett’s novel Good Omens turned into an Amazon streaming series. Gaiman served as the series’ showrunner. His novel American Gods is also now a television show on Starz heading into its third season. His seminal comic book series The Sandman is in development as a series at Netflix.

After helping develop the Marvel Cinematic Universe and a brush with DC Films, Whedon is returning to television. His new HBO series The Nevers follows young women with powers during the Victorian era.

“I honestly couldn’t be more excited,” Whedon said in a statement when HBO announced the series. “The Nevers is may be the most ambitious narrative I’ve created, and I can’t imagine a better home for it than HBO. Not only are they the masters of cinematic long-form, but their instant understanding of my odd, intimate epic was as emotional as it was incisive. It’s been too long since I created an entirely new fictional world, and the HBO team offer not just scope and experience, not just ‘prestige,’ but a passionate collaboration. I could go on, but — I’m impatiently grateful to say — I have work to do.”

What do you think of this “nerd squad of dreams”? Let us know in the comments.

Image via Rodin Eckenroth/Laurent Viteur/Robin Marchant/Getty Images