A New MCU Documentary Has Arrived on Disney+

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is currently in the middle of a small break, as fans wait for the premiere of Eternals following the conclusion of What If…? Season 1. We’ve still got a couple of weeks before the new movie hits theaters, but Marvel Studios and Disney+ have released some new entertainment in the form of behind-the-scenes footage to keep fans occupied. On Wednesday morning, Disney+ debuted another Marvel documentary, diving deep into the making of Black Widow.

Black Widow hit theaters and Disney+ Premier Access earlier this year, and was recently added to the regular Disney+ lineup last month. Now fans can take a peek behind the scenes. Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Black Widow is now streaming on Disney+.

Marvel and Disney have been releasing new episodes of the Assembled documentary series all year, revealing how all of the new Marvel movies and TV shows are made. Black Widow is the latest to get the treatment and Shang-Chi will surely be next, following the film’s arrival on Disney+ next month.

In addition to being a long-overdue solo film for Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow also introduced several new characters to the MCU, including Natasha’s adopted sister, Yelena Belova. Played by Florence Pugh, Yelena was another one of the Widows that was trained in the Red Room, and the end of the film saw her essentially take the baton from Natasha. Speaking to ComicBook.com ahead of , Pugh opened up about being the new face of the Widow family in the MCU.

“First of all, I think when I came on board there wasn’t even any conversations of whether there’d be this scene or that scene or a future Yelena,” Pugh explained. “It was just like, ‘Get involved, get stuck in.’ And I was so grateful to be invited. Going forward, I think the most wonderful thing and the scary thing is that, obviously, I’ve got major shoes to fill. It’s just been really wonderful seeing all the ways that Scarlett’s changed conversation about her character. And I think for me, whatever future there is, I would love to, I suppose, follow in her footsteps in that way. How do we make Yelena different, how do we make her stand out? How do we make her powerful? And that’s going to be an ongoing, I hope, conversation. Yeah, I suppose follow in Scarlett’s footsteps in that way, changing it.”

