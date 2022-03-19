Marvel’s Echo Adds Reservation Dogs Director

It looks like Marvel Studios may have found its director for Echo, one of the next shows from the studio to begin filming principal photography. Amidst rumors that Sydney Freeland would be boarding the project, the filmmaker shared a casting call for a Disney+ show looking for Native America, First Nations, and Indigenous Peoples to play background actors in the aforementioned production.

Since the casting call lists Peachtree City Georgia as the filming location for the project, we can link the casting call to Echo because of previous public comments made by a Marvel Studios location manager back in February. The ace scoopers at Murphy’s Multiverse first suggested Freeland would direct at least part of Echo all the way back in December.

The post was also shared by Echo star Alaqua Cox, and the actor follows the filmmaker on the social network. Freeland also happens to be no stranger to Disney, as she previously directed episodes of Reservation Dogs, a hit show on the Disney-owned FX.

“It’s just so crazy that I’m getting my own show after Hawkeye. That was like my first acting role, ever,” Cox previously said of her MCU role. “I don’t know why they’re giving me this opportunity, but I’m just grateful. I’m excited for the support and being able to advocate for the Deaf community. We want to have that equality and get more people involved. I’m just so grateful for all of the opportunities I’ve been given.”

She continued, “It’s crazy how much my life has already changed because I was a college dropout. I worked at a factory. I’m so excited to show people who I am and what I can do, what anybody can do.”

Every episode of Hawkeye is now streaming on Disney+, while Echo has yet to get a release date.

