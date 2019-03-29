Here’s What Angelina Jolie Could Look Like as Sersi in Marvel’s ‘The Eternals’

Social media was set ablaze on Wednesday when the first casting news from Marvel Studios’ next film, The Eternals, surfaced online. Hollywood A-lister Angelina Jolie is reportedly in talks to star in the film, which dials back the clock to examine some of the first beings that existed in the Marvel Universe, and will help shape the MCU as we know it going forward. If Jolie is indeed signing on for the project, and is acting as one of the film’s leads, it would be considered a major win for Marvel Studios.

Yes, all of this exciting, but there are still so many unknowns when it comes to Jolie’s involvement with this project, as well as the project itself. Very little has been revealed regarding The Eternals. This includes the potential role being played by Jolie which remains a total mystery. However, this has never stopped anyone from guessing, and it seems like Marvel fans have their minds made up, and they’re hoping to see Jolie take on the role of one of the most popular Eternals from Marvel lore: Sersi.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Having been an Avenger at one point, Sersi is easily one of the more recognizable names from Jack Kirby’s Eternals series, along with de facto franchise leader, Ikaris. It would make sense for a star like Jolie to take on a character this important to The Eternals‘ story, and the Marvel faithful are already setting out to see what she would look like in the role.

Artist BossLogic shared an image online after the news was made public, depicting Jolie as Sersi, using the style of the character from the comics. “Sersi – Angelina Jolie – The Eternals – Glad to be playing around with phase 4 now,” BossLogic wrote in the post, which you can see here.

Sersi – Angelina Jolie – The Eternals – Glad to be playing around with phase 4 now ❤️😁 #theeternals pic.twitter.com/r3STeariLK — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) March 29, 2019

Jolie’s Sersi has some serious Hela vibes in this image, but you likely won’t find too many Marvel fans complaining about that. Cate Blanchett’s Hela was a major standout in Thor: Ragnarok, and we’re all hoping Jolie can bring that same kind of energy and excitement to Eternals when it arrives.

What do you think about Angelina Jolie‘s casting in The Eternals? Do you think she’ll be playing Sersi? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Avengers: Endgame run time, Zack Snyder divulging a bunch of plans he had for the DCEU and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!