New Marvel Movie Tops All Netflix Films in Latest Streaming Charts

The Disney+ streaming service has been steadily establishing itself as a powerhouse since its launch in 2019. It didn’t take long for originals and new additions on Disney’s service to start standing toe-to-toe (and sometimes beating) the likes of films over at Netflix. New Pixar and Marvel Studios movies have been especially successful once added to Disney+, a trend that has continued with the latest MCU installment.

This week, Nielsen released its streaming ratings for the week of January 17th through January 23rd, and it was a week once again dominated by Disney+. Encanto was the biggest streaming hit of the week, racking up 1.5 billion streaming minutes during that span. In third place, behind Amazon’s Hotel Transylvania sequel and ahead of all Netflix titles, is Marvel’s Eternals.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hitting theaters back in November, Eternals was added to the Disney+ streaming roster in January and instantly made an impact. While it couldn’t catch Encanto, Eternals was streamed for a total of 557 million that week, not far behind Hotel Transylvania: Transformania (595 million minutes). There was a much bigger gap between Eternals and the biggest Netflix film on the list. Brazen, released in January, was streamed for 374 million minutes, nearly 200 million behind Eternals.

Here’s how the full streaming movie rankings look for the week of January 17th:

Encanto (Disney+) – 1.5 billion minutes Hotel Transylvania: Transformania (Amazon Prime Video) – 595 million minutes Eternals (Disney+) – 557 million minutes Brazen (Netflix) – 374 million minutes The Royal Treatment (Netflix) – 329 million minutes Don’t Look Up (Netflix) – 278 million minutes Moana (Disney+) – 216 million minutes After We Fell (Netflix) – 190 million minutes Riverdance: The Animated Adventure (Netflix) – 188 million minutes Under Suspicion (Netflix) – 177 million minutes

Eternals will probably stick around in the streaming Top 10 for a couple of weeks, but it will be a while before Marvel Studios has another new film on Disney+. Spider-Man: No Way Home wasn’t released by Disney and Marvel, so it doesn’t follow the same streaming path as its MCU counterparts. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the next feature film from Marvel Studios, which will end up on Disney+ 45 days after its theatrical debut in May.

Have you revisited Eternals since it arrived on Disney+? Let us know in the comments!