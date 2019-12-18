Marvel’s Eternals Star Salma Hayek Can’t Believe Kumail Nanjiani’s Muscles Are Real

The Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani generated online buzz when he unveiled the new physique he attained through training for the film. His new look is so hard to believe, even his co-star, Salma Hayek, is struggling to accept it. Hayek posted a photo of her and Nanjiani together where she is marveling at Nanjiani’s impressive bicep. In sharing the photo on Instagram, Hayek writes, “I was like: ‘Are these for real?!!’ Yes they are! 😏@kumailn Estaba en shock preguntándome si son de verdad… pues si son! #theeternals #workingout” You can take a look at Hayek’s photo with Nanjiani below.

In revealing his transformation on social media, Nanjiani made it clear that this was not something that happened overnight or without help. “I never thought I’d be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless, but I’ve worked way too hard for way too long so here we are,” Nanjiani wrote on Instagram. “You either die a hero, of you live long enough to see yourself become the villain. I found out a year ago I was going to be in Marvel’s Eternals and decided I wanted to transform how I looked. I would not have been able to do this if I didn’t have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world. I’m glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before. It would have been impossible without these resources and time.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to Nanjiani and Kingo and Hayek as Ajak, Marvel’s The Eternals also stars Gemma Chan as Sersi, Kit Harington as Black Knight, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Don Lee as Gilgamesh and Angelina Jolie as Thena. Chloé Zhao is directing the film, which opens on November 6, 2020.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk are also in the works for Disney+.

Photos by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney