Salma Hayek Teases Marvel’s the Eternals in New Photo With Kit Harington

Marvel Studios has an ambitious Phase 4 lineup set to debut over the next few years – but nothing is more of a curiosity than the upcoming Eternals movie. Director Chloé Zhao will attempt to adapt Jack Kirby’s classic characters and mythology into a modern sci-fi blockbuster worth of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, despite the fact that even most Marvel Comics fans aren’t deeply aware of Eternals lore. Right now, the film is coasting along on the massive star power it has collected – a case pretty much epitomized by today’s latest update.

That update is behind the scenes photo of Eternals star Salma Hayek, who can be seen here enjoying a nice close moment with her co-star, Kit Harington:

“I still can’t believe that I’m working with #jonsnow ! Kit you’re the best!!! Todavía no puedo creer que estoy trabajando con Jon Snow!!! #theeternals #gameofthrones #kitharington” —Salma Hayek

A photo of Salma Hayek and Kit Harington is an event in and of itself, but it’s just a minor blip in the larger world of Marvel Studios celebrity crossovers. The studio proved just what kind of star power it had when pulling together the biggest collection of stars that we’ve ever seen, for the Marvel Studios 10-Year Anniversary photo shoot. That was just the beginning: with Eternals alone, the studio has pulled together a cast of some of the biggest names in TV (Kit Harington, Brian Tyree Henry, Richard Madden, Lauren Ridloff) and film (Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Gemma Chan), for this single Phase 4 film.

Salma Hayek will be playing a gender-swapped version of the Eternal known as Ajak. As a member of the Eternals polar tribes, Ajak was born in Siberia, but eventually became the inspiration for deities in the South America region, like Aztec god Quetzalcoatl, or Incan god Tecumotzin. Ajak’s main relevance is that he/she is a liason to the Celestials whenever they return to Earth to judge their experiments, meaning Hayek could indeed have a pivotal role to play in this film.

Harington has been cast as Marvel’s Black Knight, Dane Whitman. In the comics, Dane discoveres he is the descendant of the medieval-era Black Knight, Sir Percy of Sandia, and the inheritor of the Ebony Blade, which was forged by Merlin in Camelot. The power mystical sword comes with a blood curse, which drives the wielder more and more crazy every time it spills blood. Dane ends up falling for Eternals member Cersei (Gemma Chan), after they both join the Avengers.

