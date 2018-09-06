Marvel’s Evangeline Lilly Reveals Why She’s a Big Fan of ‘Aquaman’s Jason Momoa

Evangeline Lilly may be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe thanks to her portrayal of Hope Van Dyne/The Wasp, but that doesn’t mean she’s not a DC fan, at least when it comes to Aquaman‘s Jason Momoa.

During her recent panel at Fan Expo Canada, Lilly was asked if she happened to be a super fan of anyone else at the event and after noting her love of Back To The Future star Michael J. Fox and former child star Kirk Cameron, she revealed that she’s a big fan of Momoa and explained why.

“I got to meet Michael J. Fox this morning and I am not ashamed to admit that when I was a little girl I had an enormous crush on him,” Lilly said. “Almost as big as my crush on Kirk Cameron so that was very cool, and I’m also a big fan of Jason Momoa. I think that his way of living, just who he is is something that I love and I dig and I’m… he lives close to the earth and he raises his children like little wild animals and I love it.”

It’s a high compliment, not only because it shows appreciation for Momoa outside of acting, but because like Momoa, Lilly is herself a parent. Lilly being a fan of Momoa’s because of who he is rather than the roles he plays in many ways echoes some of the praise the actor has received from some of his Aquaman co-stars. Temuera Morrison, who plays Arthur Curry’s father, Thomas, in the film credits Momoa with him getting the role. And Kaan Guldur, who will be portraying a 9-year-old version of Arthur in the film, recently shared a photo of himself with Momoa with the young actor calling Momoa “the most incredible mentor.”

That kind of down-to-earth quality Momoa has also translates into his portrayal of Aquaman.

“I feel like the good thing about having something that isn’t really established is I get the opportunity to kind of set the world, set the tone, and set the flavor for who this guy is, and the world that he lives in,” director James Wan said during a set visit last year. “That’s what we love about superheroes, right? We love that they represent the best part of who we want to be, right? What we strive for, and what we aspire to be. And I think what I liked most about this character, and actually what Jason Momoa brings to it, is the idea that this is a guy who’s kind of trapped between two worlds. He doesn’t feel like he belonged in the surface world, but he doesn’t feel like he belongs in the world of Atlantis as well, the underwater world.”

“Like 70% of our planet is water, right? So in a lot of ways he is the most powerful superhero,” Wan explained in a later interview. “So you know, I’m well aware going into this, that he has been somewhat of a joke in the superhero world for so long. And I’m not shying away from that, I’m leaning into it and taking what you think is a joke and trying to make it super cool.”

Aquaman will be released in theaters on Dec. 21st.