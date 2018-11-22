Marvel Fan-Art Puts Elizabeth Olsen in Comics-Accurate Scarlet Witch Costume

When it came time to introduce Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Joss Whedon did Elizabeth Olsen (and women everywhere) a solid by changing up the character’s classic comics look.

While “purists” might disagree with the change, there’s no denying that the original look, which is basically just a red leotard with thigh-high boots, did nothing but sexualize one of the most powerful characters in Marvel.

While we may never (thankfully) see Olsen don the costume onscreen, Reddit user, ShlockClown, decided to have a little fun to see what the actress would look like in the original outfit.

While there’s no harm in fan art, the photo’s comments are unfortunate proof that people have no problem sexualizing women, especially actors, in a public forum. While many people were quick to agree that putting Olsen in this costume would have been beyond ridiculous, others hide behind a mask of purism because they want to see women in revealing clothing.

This fan-made picture is as far as those folks are going to get, though. Not only would this look be insane, but Olsen has already made negative comments about her current costume, saying even that is too revealing. Around the time of Avengers: Infinity War‘s release, Olsen told Elle that she hoped for less cleavage in the future.

“It’s funny because sometimes I look around and I’m just like — wow, I’m the only one who has cleavage,” she explained, “and that’s a constant joke because they haven’t really evolved my superhero costume that much.”

While it’s a relief that Marvel has chosen to tone down most of the women in the MCU’s attire, Olsen does make a point about her current costume, which will hopefully be altered to her liking in Avengers 4. (Some of us are really holding out hope that she’ll get a reverse dusting.)

Scarlet Witch, AKA Wanda Maximoff, first appeared in Marvel Comics as a supervillain alongside her brother, Quicksilver, in 1964. While she was depicted as a mutant for many years, her history was changed for the films (mutants are owned by Fox).

Elizabeth Olsen first appeared as the character in the post-credits scene of Captain America: The Winter Solider. She went on to play a larger part in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, and Avengers: Infinity War. The actress is expected to return in some capacity for Avengers 4 and is rumored to be getting her own Scarlet Witch TV series on the new streaming service, Disney+.

In addition to playing Scarlet Witch (a name they never actually use in the films), Olsen has had a very busy 2018. She starred in the highly underrated Facebook Watch series, Sorry For Your Loss, alongside Star Wars: The Last Jedi‘s Kelly Marie Tran.

Last year, the actress starred in various films such as Netflix’s Kodachrome, Wind River (which co-starred fellow Avenger, Jeremy Renner), and Ingrid Goes West.

Avengers 4 is set to hit theaters on May 3, 2019.