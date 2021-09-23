Marvel Fan Art Imagines Real-Life Zombie Thanos

Marvel’s What If…? is seven episodes deep and has asked some intense multiverse questions ranging from “What If… T’Challa Became a Star-Lord?” to “What If… Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead of His Hands?” A fan-favorite episode was “What If… Zombies?,” which saw the world being turned upside down when most of its people, including the original Avengers team, turned into flesh-eating zombies. Fans are clearly having fun with the episode, in fact, designer @elilusionista.cl recently made a live-action version of Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) from the episode, who was reduced to being a head in a jar. In another recent post, the artist gave a real-life look at the terrifying zombie Thanos.

“Thanos zombie Concept Art,” @elilusionista.cl. You can check out the creepy art in the post below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The latest episode of What If…?, “What If… Thor Were an Only Child?”, featured the return of many MCU actors ranging from Chris Hemsworth (Thor) to Samuel L. Jackosn (Nick Fury), but some of the characters on the series have been replaced with new voice actors. You can check out the full list of Marvel stars who are returning to play their characters in the animated series below:

Andy Serkis, Angela Bassett, Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Benicio Del Toro, Bradley Whitford, Carrie Coon, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Sullivan, Clancy Brown, Clark Gregg, Cobie Smulders, Danai Gurira, David Dastmalchian, Djimon Hounsou, Dominic Cooper, Don Cheadle, Emily VanCamp, Evangeline Lilly, Frank Grillo, Georges St-Pierre, Hayley Atwell, Jaimie Alexander, Jeff Goldblum, Jeremy Renner, John Kani, Jon Favreau, Josh Brolin, Karen Gillan, Kat Dennings, Kurt Russell, Leslie Bibb, Mark Ruffalo, Michael B. Jordan, Michael Douglas, Michael Rooker, Natalie Portman, Neal McDonough, Ophelia Lovibond, Paul Bettany, Paul Rudd, Rachel House, Rachel McAdams, Samuel L. Jackson, Sean Gunn, Sebastian Stan, Seth Green, Stanley Tucci, Taika Waititi, Tilda Swinton, Toby Jones, Tom Hiddleston, and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor.

Recently, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed the second season of What If…? will include Phase Four characters.

“That’s the fun thing about having the What If…? series now; we can explore questions just like that,” Feige explained. “And I will say, just as season 1 is tapping into films and storylines from the MCU that you’ve seen up to this point, season 2 will definitely incorporate movies from Phase 4.”

Marvel’s What If…? releases new episodes on Wednesdays.

If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.