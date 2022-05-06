Marvel Fan Art Imagines Superman Actor Henry Cavill as Captain Britain

✖

Henry Cavill hasn't reprised his Superman role since 2017's Justice League, and it doesn't seem like he will. The Flash is set to introduce us to another Kryptonian with the film introducing us to Sasha Callie's Supergirl. Michael B. Jordan is also said to be developing a Val-Zod/Superman series for HBO Max, and J.J. Abrams is producing a Superman film written by Ta-Nehisi Coates focusing on a black version of Clark Kent. So, Cavill is free to switch sides with Marvel Studios if he wanted to. Marvel fans have wanted the actor to play Captain Britain or Hercules in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and no one graphic designer has shown what the actor could look like as the former.

An Instagram artist that goes by SavageComics has created an awesome concept design of Cavill as Captain Britain for Marvel Studios. The design fits in with other Marvel Cinematic Universe costumes and looks pretty good. The suit gives the actor a look similar to the comics, minus the infamous mask. It also features a cool holographic shield. You can check out the art below!

Cavill was previously reported to return as Superman in an upcoming DC Comics film, but it doesn't seem like that's the case anymore. Previously, the actor spoke on what he'd want to do if he returns as Superman. While talking with GQ Spain, Cavill went in depth on what it would take for him to return.



"I was very keen on really fleshing out Superman's early stages of his journey first," Cavill says in a new interview. "We had Man of Steel, and then we went quite a bit darker with Batman v Superman. And if he were to succumb to the Anti-Life Equation and become bad Superman [in Justice League sequels], I really wanted to make sure that we saw the hero Superman and we saw the true symbol of hope, the beacon of light, before we went down the path of darkness and then redemption."



