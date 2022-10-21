Marvel Fan Art Shows Henry Cavill as Captain Britain for the MCU

Marvel Studios is hard at work developing their films for the Multiverse Saga. After this year's Black Panther: Wakanda: Forever, we'll see the conclusion of Phase 4 and enter into Phase 5. From what the studio has mapped out, we have barely scratched the surface of Marvel's vast catalog of characters. One character that fans really want to see is Captain Britain, and with Henry Cavill rumored to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, that would seem like spot-on casting. One artist even created a new concept that shows the actor in the role.

An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Subi.Ozil, created a cool piece of fan art that shows Cavill as the MCU's Captain Britain. The fan art shows the actor in the characters classic look, but it's modified for live-action. We also see him get the characters iconic sword. You can check out the fan art below!

While pieces of fan art are simply just fun and games, this casting would definitely be fun to see happen. Cavill was recently rumored to make an appearance at San Diego Comic-Con to announce his return as Superman, but he never appeared. During the convention, Dwayne Johnson got the chance to talk with ComicBook.com while promoting Black Adam, where he revealed that he thinks that Cavill is the Superman of our generation.

"I will say this. I will say that Henry is a buddy and he is a phenomenal Superman," the actor says. "He is a phenomenal Superman and Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation with respect to the other Supermans of the past. Every time I see him, we have some tequila and I say 'This guy is Superman.' My longtime business partner Dany Garcia has been a passionate advocate for Henry Cavill and his career for a very, very, very long time."

The most recent Marvel Studios film to hit theaters was Thor: Love and Thunder. The film is being directed by Taika Waititi and will star Chris Hemsworth as the titular character, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star Lord, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. In addition to directing, Waititi will also be reprising his role as Korg. The film is exclusively streaming on Disney+ now!

What do you think about Henry Cavill in the role? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!