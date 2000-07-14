Marvel Fan Art Transforms Superman Actor Henry Cavill Into the X-Men’s Beast for the MCU

Marvel Studios has just started dropping hints of mutants in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Ms. Marvel and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Ms. Marvel is revealed as the first mutant in the main MCU, with the Doctor Strange sequel giving us a multiversal version of Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart). The studio even has been developing a third Deadpool film that will also be set in the MCU. With all that being said, fans really want to see the rest of the X-Men interact with the Avengers and some even have ideas of who they want to play who. With rumors of this actor potentially appearing in a Marvel Studios project, one fan has created a cool piece of fan art that shows Superman actor Henry Cavill as Hank McCoy aka Beast.

An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Spdrmnkyxxiii, created a cool piece of fan art that shows Cavill as the X-Men's Beast for the MCU. In the art, it shows the actor as the character before he turns into the brilliant blue creature you know and love. We see Cavill in a lab coat, eye glasses, and an Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters t-shirt. You can check out the fan art below!

While these rumors should definitely be taken with a grain of salt, it's fun to think about the possibilities. Cavill was rumored to make an appearance at San Diego Comic-Con to announce his return as Superman, but he never appeared. During the convention, Dwayne Johnson got the chance to talk with ComicBook.com while promoting Black Adam, where he revealed that he thinks that Cavill is the Superman of our generation.

"I will say this. I will say that Henry is a buddy and he is a phenomenal Superman," the actor says. "He is a phenomenal Superman and Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation with respect to the other Supermans of the past. Every time I see him, we have some tequila and I say 'This guy is Superman.' My longtime business partner Dany Garcia has been a passionate advocate for Henry Cavill and his career for a very, very, very long time."

The most recent Marvel Studios film to hit theaters was Thor: Love and Thunder. The film is being directed by Taika Waititi and will star Chris Hemsworth as the titular character, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star Lord, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. In addition to directing, Waititi will also be reprising his role as Korg. The film is exclusively in theaters now!

What do you think of Henry Cavill possibly joining the MCU? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!