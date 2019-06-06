Marvel Fan Creates Avengers: Endgame Funko Pop Concepts We Need ASAP

Funko has already released several Pops from Avengers: Endgame, including a few spoiler-filled ones in a second wave. Thing is, with something as big as Endgame, there are a variety of other Pops we would love to see, and one Marvel fan has created concepts for several of them. That would be Instagram user mariobros612, who created some Funko Pop edits that we want…well, right now actually, including a much better take on a recent Pop that ended up being produced. It doesn’t hurt that the lineup features Captain Marvel either, but I digress.

The first one is an updated take on the recent Funko Collector Corps Amazon box, which featured a Captain America wielding Mjolnir and his shield in the other hand. Unlike the regular version though this one features the broken version of his shield that we see him wielding in the final battle, and also boasts a glowing Mjolnir, crackling with power. The face also features a bit of blood, going for a completely battle damaged Cap that we know plenty of buyers would line up to grab.

The set also features an Instant Kill Iron Spider with Nano Gauntlet. This recreates the moment in the film where Spidey is trying to keep the Gauntlet away from Thanos and uses his suit’s Instant Kill function, complete with glowing red eyes. We love everything about this and really hope this makes it into production at some point.

Speaking of the Gauntlet, we also have a Hawkeye (in his Ronin gear) holding the Nano Gauntlet from the scene where Avengers HQ is blown up. For the Hawkeye fans, this would be a nice addition to the collection.

Finally, we have an unmasked and a masked version of Captain Marvel, who’s sporting her new suit introduced in Endgame. The masked version is pretty sweet on its own, but the best one is the unmasked version, as we get to see Carol rocking her short hair while she powers up to destroy Thanos’ ship.

It’s safe to say we want all of these to become a reality, and you can check out even more Pop creations on mariabros612’s Instagram account.

What Endgame Pops do you want to see made? Let us know in the comments and hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Funko!