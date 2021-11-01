New Doctor Strange 2 Puzzle May Reveal First Look At Shuma Gorath and America Chavez

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is still one of the most mysterious movies in Marvel’s Phase 4 storyline – yet at the same time, we already know that it will also be one of the most pivotal. While official details about Doctor Strange 2 have been scant, rumors have been churning out all through the film’s production – rumors that point to a pretty wild storyline about chase and fight that could extend across the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Even more curious have been the rumors about which Marvel Comics villain may be behind the trouble in Multiverse of Madness – rumors we may now be able to confirm!

As per usual, the merchandising attached to the Marvel Studios film line may be the biggest early reveal of what is going on in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In this case, the merchandise is a Doctor Strange 2 adult puzzle and colouring pad. As you can see in the cover art for the puzzle below, the “battle scene” the puzzle depicts is clearly Doctor Strange vs. Marvel villain Shuma Gorath.

Videos by ComicBook.com

READ: Who Is Shuma Gorath?

Explore the Multiverse of Madness in an adult colouring pad. Then complete a 1000-piece puzzle of Doctor Strange and his allies in an epic comic-style battle scene!

If you haven’t been following all the rumors about Doctor Strange 2, one of the biggest ones to come out was a storyline that saw the evil entity Shuma Gorath on the hunt for new MCU hero America Chavez. Chavez’s powers allow her to have super strength, durability and flight, with the unique added power of being able to literally kick open holes in the multiverse and hop between different realities. The rumored script leak framed America Chavez as the MacGuffin Shuma Gorath needs to finally consume/conquer all realities, with Doctor Strange and Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch trying to stop the monstrous beast.

The new Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness cover art seems to confirm what we heard in that rumored storyline for the sequel. The main art for the box clearly shows Strange and what looks like the MCU design for Shuma Gorath doing battle; and, even though it’s hard to make out, the smaller artwork in the corner of the box seems to also depict Strange, Wong, what looks like Scarlet Witch and our first look at the MCU design for America Chavez, all teamed up.

Now that the storyline for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness seems to be confirmed, it could explain why the film is still doing some late-stage reshoots. The sequel will obviously feature Strange, Chavez, and co. all crashing through different dimensional planes in the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse; depending on how things have developed after Loki and Spider-Man: No Way Home, there could be any number of big cameos or Easter eggs that the studio could be adding to the film.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will now be in theaters on May 6, 2022.