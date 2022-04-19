Marvel Fan Creates Concept for MCU Miles Morales Suit

Marvel Studios fans have been wondering if Miles Morales would become the next Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Tom Holland recently wrapped up a trilogy of films and is expected to return for a sequel trilogy, and that’s where fans are hoping Morales could show up. Now a graphic designer on Instagram has taken the liberty of imagining the heroes costume in the MCU.

An Instagram user that goes by the name of christ_ave41 recently teamed-up with a Miles Morales fan page called Ultimate.Miles and created an awesome concept of what his costume could look like in the MCU. The costume is very similar to Holland’s but is predominantly more black than red. You can check out the fan art below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZMiefFLgJ1/

During the final battle of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Holland’s Peter Parker gets a new costume that’s called the enhanced suit. The suit is a hybrid of the Iron Spider nano-tech suit and his red and black regular costume. The combination makes the suit look metallic and cool, but as it turns out, it caused some trouble behind-the-scenes of the movie. While speaking with befores & afters magazine, Visuals Supervisor Chris Waegner detailed the headaches behind the suit.

“Tom Holland’s new suit on the other hand had its own set of challenges,” says Waegner. “During principal photography, filmmakers decided that Tom’s character was going to have what would be called the ‘Hybrid Spider-Man Suit’. So for our sequences, we replaced the practical suit Tom was wearing in camera with a newly designed digital suit. His new digital suit is composed of fabric with metallic inlays and overlays all woven together. Replacing Tom’s suit in every shot was a very laborious process which involved various in-house techniques across many departments in order to ensure the final look would hold up to intense scrutiny. It was critical to our filmmakers that this new digital Hybrid Spider-Man suit accurately mimic Tom Holland’s subtle underlying muscle movements, twitches and physical interactions with onset actors.”

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures describe the film as: “In Spider-Man: No Way Home, for the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.” The film stars Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire, J.K. Simmons, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Thomas Haden Church, Rhys Ifans and Willem Dafoe.

Do you think Miles Morales should appear in the MCU? Would you like this design for his Spider-Man suit? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now available in 4K, Blu Ray, and digital download!