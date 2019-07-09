Marvel Fan Figures Out Newest MCU & Netflixverse Connection That We All Missed

Part of the fun for Marvel fans is spotting various homages and Easter Eggs in Marvel Studios movies and even at times ties to the various television shows that surround the main MCU. Each new series or film includes a variety of cool nods for fans to spot, but it seems one, in particular, snuck under the radar, and when one fan on Reddit started following the trail it seems that this link has appeared in not only several movies but also several of Netflix‘s Marvel shows, and that link goes by the name Pat Kiernan.

Kiernan is a television host that has appeared as himself in several Marvel films and television shows, kicking things off with 2012’s Marvel’s Avengers. He would follow that up with an appearance in 2015’s Daredevil series in the episodes Condemned and Daredevil. After that, he reappeared in 2016’s Doctor Strange and then made another appearance in Netflix’s first season of The Punisher.

His most recent appearance was actually in this year’s Spider-Man: Far From Home, and you can see several of the appearances in one image below.

Typically the cameos are via screens somewhere in the background of scenes of from behind the hero as they are watching television, and are also quite quick, so it makes sense that more people didn’t catch it. Kudos to Ward Meachum who spotted it though.

Spider-Man: Far From Home didn’t just include links to the other Netflix shows though, as it was also revealed to have significant ties to Captain Marvel. As fans learned in the after-credits sequence, Talos had been impersonating Nick Fury for the duration of the film, and we find this out after he contacts Fury. Fury is on a station in space working with other Skrulls, which we know is a progression of him meeting them in Captain Marvel. Now Talos and the rest of the Skrulls are seemingly working with Fury on something, and hopefully, it won’t be too long before we find out what that is.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is directed by Jon Watts and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. The film stars Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Smulders, Zendaya, Jon Favreau, JB Smoove, Jacob Batalon, Martin Starr, Marisa Tomei, and Jake Gyllenhaal. You can check out the official description below.

“Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home is in theaters now.