Marvel Fan’s NOVA Movie Logo Is Perfect for the MCU

There are several characters fans hope to see in the Marvel Cinematic Universe at some point, but one of the most requested is easily Nova. Whether it’s the original Nova Richard Rider or the newest Nova Sam Alexander, the character and his legacy and mythos have been quite popular for some time, and Marvel fans would love to see either one fo them (or both of them) make their debut in the MCU. While it might be a while before we see the character make his dramatic entrance, one Marvel fan took a stab at creating a logo for a Nova movie, and it is absolutely perfect for an MCU run.

The Nova logo as created by Reddit user Stark46192, and features some stylized text with Nova’s trademark helmet logo in the center of the O. The V and the A are also angled and give the whole logo a sleek and modern look, and coupled with the gold and blue hues it makes for a logo that fans would flip for if they saw it on the big screen.

You can check out the full logo in the image below.

While the characters of Rider or Alexander haven’t appeared in the MCU yet, the Nova Corps are already officially a part of the universe. The Nova Corps debuted in Guardians of the Galaxy and even helped the Guardians hold off Ronan the Accuser for a bit, though the Guardians would be the ones to ultimately save the day.

We also found out that Xandar, where the headquarters of the Nova Corps is located, was destroyed by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, so it stands to reason that there could already be a Sam or Richard lone survivor out there and we just haven’t met them yet.

Phase 4 will officially get underway with Black Widow next year, and so far includes Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Black Panther 2, The Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Thor: Love and Thunder, as well as the Disney+ shows that include The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, and Hawkeye.

At D23 we also learned about three new series coming to Disney+ in Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight, so who knows, maybe Nova will hit Disney+ first before he makes his big feature film debut.