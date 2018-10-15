Marvel Fans Launch Petition to Bring Back ‘Iron Fist’ for a Third Season

Netflix has canceled Iron Fist and now Marvel fans are rallying to see that decision reversed.

Iron Fist fan Melissa Hodge has launched a Change.org petition to “Bring Back Iron Fist.” The petition currently has 3,400 digital signature.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s the missions statement provided by Hodge:

“Netflix has made a terrible decision in canceling Iron Fist after 2 seasons. There are many fans of the character and the series and most people said that the second season was excellent. I think it’s unfair that Luke Cage, Jessica Jones andDaredevil get a third season and their shows get mixed reviews too yet Iron Fist gets the shaft. There is so much more potential and stories to be told and it’s not great fan service to end the last season on a cliffhanger and not go along with it especially when the second season was more well received with critics and fans. So Netflix and Marvel please revise your decision and greenlight a third season for Iron Fist.”

While Iron Fist the series may be canceled, Marvel has confirmed that Danny Rand will continue to appear in other Marvel Television shows.

Following the show’s cancellation, star Finn Jones issued a statement.

“I have an enormous amount of love and respect for everyone involved with the last two seasons of this show,” Jones wrote. “Defending the greatest city in the world amongst the most talented and warmest people has been a privilege and a joy. Blessed to have taken this journey and grateful for the ongoing support.”

Jones played Danny Rand through two seasons of Iron Fist, the Marvel’s The Defenders event series, and an episode of Marvel’s Luke Cage Season Two. When discussing the potential for a third season of Iron Fist, Marvel Television head Jeph Loeb has always made it clear that the decision was never really up to Marvel.

“Speak to our friends at Netflix,” Loeb said. “Unlike the movie studio, which can announce a Captain Marvel movie will be out in 2019, the television studio will always be beholden to our networks, and so if our networks want another season of Iron Fist, we’re ready to go. We’re just waiting for the answer. The show’s been out of a week.”

Fans are already speculating about where Iron Fist could show up next, perhaps teaming up with Heroes for Hire partner Luke Cage once again since Marvel’s Luke Cage is expected to be renewed for a third season. Others wonder if the end of Iron Fist could make room for a new Marvel Television series to take its place in the Netflix rotation.

What do you think of Netflix canceling Marvel’s Iron Fist? Let us know in the comments!

Marvel’s Iron Fist is available to stream in its entirety on Netflix.

Marvel’s Daredevil Season Three premieres on Netflix on October 19th. Marvel’s Jessica Jones Season Three and Marvel’s The Punisher Season Two have already been ordered by Netflix and are expected to premiere in 2019.