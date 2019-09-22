Marvel Fan Makes Scary Observation of Thanos in Present Day MCU

Avengers: Endgame hit theaters earlier this year and saw the culmination of over ten years of Marvel Cinematic Universe stories. The film saw the Avengers face off with Thanos in one final, epic battle which saw the good guys defeating the Mad Titan once and for all. However, one fan just made a scary observation about Thanos in the present-day timeline. In a recent post to the r/MarvelStudios subreddit, a page ” dedicated to Marvel Studios and the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole,” one fan reminded everyone that Thanos’ ship, the Sanctuary II, is still intact.

“Just A Reminder That Thanos’ Ship In The Main MCU Timeline Is Still Around,” u/whipg wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many people commented on the post with ideas on what Marvel could do with the ship:

“I hope GOTG 3 or Thor 4 have some random space travel scene where the cast flies by an abandoned Sanctuary II. Just a fun lil’ shoutout,” u/Esoteric-Order suggested.

“I’d prefer it being derelict as a main plot element. ‘We need to go to Thanos’ derelict ship to recover X device and use it against Y enemy,’” u/Lockski replied.

“Would be cool if they find 2014 Gomorrah there, who’s a warlord now or something,” u/Esoteric-Order added.

“I’m ready for the MCU move past Thanos. Having it derelict would be an ominous acknowledgment that wouldn’t overdo things,” u/Yossssarian argued.

“It doesn’t really matter anyway because Carol could easily destroy it,” u/Its_Dannyz pointed out.

Do you think the MCU will do anything with Thanos’ ship? Tell us in the comments!

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame is now available on DVD, Blu-ray, and digital.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.