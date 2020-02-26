Marvel Fan Notices Thanos Has Armpit Hair and Is Freaked Out

Marvel fans are accustomed to digging around for Easter Eggs, secrets, and cool homages in Marvel Studios films, and more often than not they manage to find them all (unless you’re Guardians of the Galaxy and James Gunn’s incredible secret Easter Egg). The latest reveal from a Marvel movie isn’t an Easter Egg though or a comic callback, but rather a revelation that yes, the Mad Titan himself Thanos, has armpit hair. Yep, you read that right. Evidently a fan noticed that Thanos has armpit hair and is a little disturbed by it, and decided to screen capture the image in question on Reddit. It didn’t take long for fans to chime in about the discovery, and the reactions ranged from not seeing it all to not caring to being as equally disturbed, and we’ve included some of our favorite responses below.

TheEffingRiddler said “If he didn’t, it would mean he shaved it. Which is more disturbing to you?”. To be fair, that’s a really good point, though DZMoops offered up a different take, saying “Well then that would imply his species doesn’t have hair. This post now has made me realize that Thanos might have hair elsewhere on his body too.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

That is a revelation I didn’t really need, so yay me.

ClassicT4 said “And you know he trims with that helicopter blade of his. He’s clearly a being to use a tool to the fullest.”

MyLifeIsALie said “The fact that you noticed that really disturbs me”

ThyDoppelganger had one of the best reactions though, saying “I’ll bet that he doesn’t have hair on his other armpit.”

Those_Good_Vibes said “At first I was confused where I was supposed to look. Once I figured that out, I spent far too long looking at Thanos’ pits trying to find some hairs. I see approximately 0, and am ashamed at how long I spent searching.”

You can check out the official synopsis for Avengers: Endgame below.

“The grave course of events set in motion by Thanos that wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers ranks compels the remaining Avengers to take one final stand in Marvel Studios’ grand conclusion to twenty-two films, “Avengers: Endgame.”

So, what do you think Marvel fans? Disturbing or no? Let us know in the comments.