Ant-Man Theory Suggests Honey I Shrunk The Kids Is the Reason Hank Pym Keeps Lying to Everyone

Between Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp, Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and his team have become pretty integral to the fabric that makes up the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now two solo movies and an Avengers flick in, it still has to be seen if Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) fully trusts Lang with the Ant-Man technology. One new Marvel fan theory has a good reason as to why that might be — Lang’s too big of an 80s movie buff to understand the real science behind most of the MCU’s hard-hitting scientific problems.

Shared online by u/angruss, the theory suggests fans don’t know the real reason behind how Pym Particles work for one reason — the scientist used Honey I Shrunk The Kids as an example just to whet Lang’s appetite for 80s movies. After all, that makes sense, right? The lovable character reveals his fascination with Back to the Future in Avengers: Endgame, before it’s drilled into his head that the time-traveling rules of the MCU are vastly different than those in the Michael J. Fox-starring franchise.

Because Pym knew all about Lang, the theorist suggests he lied to the cat burglar about the true reasoning behind Pym Particles, mainly so Lang would think it worked just like the movies. Not only would that get Lang off his back about some deep, proprietary stuff, but it’d also keep his work and technology secret from others — something that’s been proven time and time again in both Ant-Man movies.

