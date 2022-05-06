Marvel Fans Are Trying to Guess the Skeleton in the Final Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Poster

The latest, and final, poster for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness features a pair of skeletons, and Marvel fans are having a grand old time trying to suss out (in jest, that is) what characters from the Marvel movies might be represented by the skeletal remains. It started with a tweet from one user who suggested it's probably Pietro, Wanda Maximoff's brother. After that, there came a torrent of jokes ranging from the recently-deceased May Parker to characters who haven't even appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe yet. It was a grand old time, even if the number of responses, quote-tweets, and fake outrage caused the original poster to joke "I was hacked!"

Anything can happen, of course; fans have expected to see some crossovers in the movie, which is coming from Spider-Man director Sam Raimi. Maybe that explains the Gwen Stacy joke that somebody came up with...!

Here's the official synopsis for the film, which is due in theaters in May:

Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called "the Multiverse."

To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange.

You can see some of our favorite responses below.