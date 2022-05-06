Marvel Fans Are Trying to Guess the Skeleton in the Final Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Poster
The latest, and final, poster for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness features a pair of skeletons, and Marvel fans are having a grand old time trying to suss out (in jest, that is) what characters from the Marvel movies might be represented by the skeletal remains. It started with a tweet from one user who suggested it's probably Pietro, Wanda Maximoff's brother. After that, there came a torrent of jokes ranging from the recently-deceased May Parker to characters who haven't even appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe yet. It was a grand old time, even if the number of responses, quote-tweets, and fake outrage caused the original poster to joke "I was hacked!"
Anything can happen, of course; fans have expected to see some crossovers in the movie, which is coming from Spider-Man director Sam Raimi. Maybe that explains the Gwen Stacy joke that somebody came up with...!
Here's the official synopsis for the film, which is due in theaters in May:
Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called "the Multiverse."
To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange.
You can see some of our favorite responses below.
Pietro's cameo
Not Marvel spoiling Pietro’s cameo in the new poster… #MultiverseOfMadness pic.twitter.com/6bTYPfojSK— alias (@itsjustanx) April 26, 2022
Finally!
finally a natasha cameo on the other side too 💔 pic.twitter.com/APzzST1HOG— rys ᱬ (@WID0LSEN) April 26, 2022
No way!
no way! gwen stacy is in the multiverse of madness poster 😍 pic.twitter.com/CDAmnaK3Hv— ronn, the created (@run_arvee) April 26, 2022
Alternative theory
No! That's aunt May— drei (@elioxar) April 26, 2022
All of the above
Yes, I also saw Natasha, Steve Rogers, Phil Coulson, and Aunt May in the trailer. Just look closely on the ground. pic.twitter.com/ztdapISgG5— bright_light (@imcarll2001) April 26, 2022
Oh, Tony...!
The final #DoctorStrange in the #MultiverseofMadness poster confirmed the Iron Man cameo!
Check it out! 👇🏻— Movies Mixed Up (@MoviesMixedUp) April 26, 2022
Professor X
nah that’s professor x once wanda obliterates his ass while he’s sitting down— a dinosaur (딘오) (@dinopvrcell) April 26, 2022
The best response, though
Ghost Rider chills out naked ONE TIME and everyone gets all riled. https://t.co/ggoh1FRzAI— Adam P. Knave (@adampknave) April 26, 2022