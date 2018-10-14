Marvel Fans Are Baffled By What New ‘Avengers 4’ Image From Russo Brothers Means

The Russo Brothers love teasing Marvel fans, and their latest teaser for Avengers 4 has definitely left fans puzzled.

The new image featured the simple caption “wrapped” with an image that looks ridiculously bright. Plenty of fans are trying to figure out what it means, and some have even tried to put it in graphics programs to mess with it to try and see what’s underneath. This isn’t the first tease the Russo Brothers have released involving Avengers 4, but this is the most mysterious.

The last one they released was a photo of Joe Russo sitting in the middle of the Avengers 4 set writing with a hint to look very closely. Fans did and depending on who you believe either found four Avengers A’s throughout the set or found the world Endgame, a hint of the possible title for Avengers 4.

The Russo’s couldn’t be prouder of Avengers 4 and for fans to see it, as they believe it might be their best movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is impressive since they also created Captain America: Winter Soldier.

“You know, we’re very proud of it. I think ultimately Avengers 4 may be our best work for Marvel,” Russo said. “I think we’ve grown with every movie that we’ve made there. We’ve grown with the characters. We’ve grown with the cast. As filmmakers we’re very happy and very excited with the movie.”

“You know, it’s always an agenda of ours to block out the outside noise because it can lead you to make some bad choices with the material,” Russo said. “We’ve learned over the years just to listen to ourselves, and it’s great that there’s two of us that we can have conversations with each other. We can really stay insulated and reinforce one another in our belief in the story that we’re telling.”

The Evil Russos

Some are simply trying to piece together the puzzle put out by the Russo Brothers.

These kind of posts make me kill the Russos…wht the hell this even mean ?? #Avengers4 pic.twitter.com/noJsrW9ZPI — GunJan tripathi (@gungun005) October 13, 2018

“These kind of posts make me kill the Russos…wht the hell this even mean ?? #Avengers4”

The Trash Can

There are a few ideas out there about what the image is, but perhaps it is the big reveal of the Cosmic Trash Can.

Avengers 4: Cosmic Trash Can pic.twitter.com/LDZWuzxBad — Daniel J. McLean (@DanielJMcLean) October 13, 2018

“Avengers 4: Cosmic Trash Can”

Stop The Teasing!

Some just want the Russos to come out and give the answers as opposed to this cryptic image, and the stress is getting intense, as signified by Pepper Potts.

OMG! Stop teasing us and release the title of Avengers 4 please!!! I can’t take it anymore my body can’t literally handle the stress pic.twitter.com/l2dFet8uqI — Michele Vasquez (@WonderGigi2) October 13, 2018

“OMG! Stop teasing us and release the title of Avengers 4 please!!! I can’t take it anymore my body can’t literally handle the stress”

Did We Find The New Title?

There’s a lot to process with this tweet, but perhaps the best part is the possibility that the new movie could be called Avengers: Lamp…I dig it.

You guys had me squinting at the light when I’m in night mode?

Ruthless Russos, ruthless…

Time to throw in my hat for Avengers: Lamp?#A4 #Avengers4 pic.twitter.com/v2LArvAsuz — Luke Minimum Wage | Gaius ?? (@relevant_roman) October 13, 2018

“You guys had me squinting at the light when I’m in night mode?

Ruthless Russos, ruthless…

Time to throw in my hat for Avengers: Lamp?

#A4 #Avengers4″

Avengers Hurricane

Marvel fans have done their own brand of detective work with this image, and it seems like it could be a heat signature…or an unfortunately named Hurricane…

i tried using instagram’s graphics for the @Russo_Brothers tweet and this looks like a fucking hurricane. hurricane coochie is coming for out asses in avengers 4.

but in all seriousness it looks like a heat signature maybe? pic.twitter.com/Ls7JVcjn29 — dani (@Ioki_Iaufeyson) October 13, 2018

“i tried using instagram’s graphics for the @Russo_Brothers tweet and this looks like a fucking hurricane. hurricane coochie is coming for out asses in avengers 4. but in all seriousness it looks like a heat signature maybe?”

Life Flashing Before My Eyes

Other fans resolved themselves to the fact that they can’t figure out the image, but it does remind them of what they’ll probably feel like when they see Avengers 4.

is this my life flashing before my eyes as i watch avengers 4 https://t.co/atn5BNbOC0 — H a i l e y ◟̽◞̽ (@valkyrielwt) October 13, 2018

“is this my life flashing before my eyes as i watch avengers 4”

Wait, Maybe A Different Title

To other fans, the Russos gave away the new title in the hashtag, and it isn’t what anyone expected.

So the title is Avengers 4: Wrapped, I knew it pic.twitter.com/1Tjf9bLt0K — Jane Barnes (@JaneBStan) October 13, 2018

“So the title is Avengers 4: Wrapped, I knew it”

The Mystery Solved

Bosslogic seems to have figured out the mystery, and it looks like it all had to do with Iron Man in Marvel Vs Capcom the whole time!

“SOLVED! #Avengers4

@Russo_Brothers @RobertDowneyJr”