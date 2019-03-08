Marvel Fans are Cheering for the Stan Lee Cameo and Memorial in ‘Captain Marvel’

The long-awaited Marvel Cinematic Universe film, Captain Marvel, finally hit theaters today and fans are especially cheering over the movie’s tributes to Stan Lee.

Warning: Stan Lee related Captain Marvel spoilers ahead…

Videos by ComicBook.com

Captain Marvel began with a special tribute to Lee. The Marvel Studios logo that plays in the front of every movie typically shows various clips of the Avengers, but this time it focuses solely on Lee’s infamous cameos. It’s a touching tribute, and it was not even the only one in the film.

If you’re a fan of Marvel, you know that Lee’s cameos are a staple in the franchise. However, Marvel films aren’t the only cameoes the late comics creator is known for. Back in 1995, Lee made an incredibly hilarious appearance in Kevin Smith‘s Mallrats. Since Captain Marvel happens to take place in 1995, the film’s directors took advantage of the connection and showed Lee reading the Mallrats script, clearly preparing for the role.

Many agree that it was the perfect tribute that brought Lee’s cameo legacy full circle.

Unsurprisingly, fans have taken to Twitter to share that the opening memorial and Lee’s cameo moment caused cheers from the audience.

“#CaptainMarvel was pretty dope. @Marvel knocked the Stan Lee tribute out of the park. Huge cheers from the audience. #ThankYouStan,” @JBoogieDown tweeted.

“Hey @Marvel really loved the short & sweet tribute to #StanLee in the beginning of #CaptainMarvel. It’s a very well thought out & cool gesture. The biggest cheers were reserved for his cameo,” @rkn4314 wrote.

“The marvel intro in Captain Marvel made everyone in the cinema clap and cheer. Warms my heart the impact Stan Lee made,” @Nikky_luvsu added.

“Also, #CaptainMarvel has a Stan Lee tribute that had our whole theater in cheers… in addition to his cameo. We miss you, Stan – the epitome of #HigherFurtherFaster,” @TugSebastian shared.

To see more tweets about audience cheers for Lee, click here.

Recently, the film’s directors, Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, shared with Mashable how the Mallrats moment changed after Lee’s passing.

“Instead of just the pure laugh we had, we had a little bit of a smile from Captain Marvel in response to it, and she kind of breaks character for a moment,” Boden explained. “I think it reflects a little bit of what the audience is feeling, and we allowed that to happen.”

This isn’t the first time the directing duo has discussed Lee’s part in the film. In a recent interview with Fox 5, Fleck shed some light on what it was like working with Lee.

“It’s just great when he comes on set it’s, uh, it’s a real honor to meet him. He’s a legend in this business and, uh, everyone really like pays attention and people come out of the woodwork, you know, some crew member you didn’t even know will come out trying to shake his hand,” he added.

Overall, it was easy to sum up their encounter with Lee.

“But really, it’s cool,” Fleck concluded.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award-winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel is now playing in theaters everywhere Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!