Funko’s Giving Marvel Fans a Classic Ms. Marvel and Endgame Nano Gauntlet Iron Man POP at NYCC

Funko has been giving fans plenty to look forward to with its big New York Comic Con reveals, and they recently made the days of Marvel fans everywhere with their new slate of Marvel exclusives. Whether you’re a fan of the comics or a fan of the films, you’ll find something to love here, but it features some POPs that collectors have wanted for quite a while. It won’t shock anyone to learn that the one I’m most looking forward to is the classic Ms. Marvel POP based on her original look from Ms. Marvel #1 in 1977. The POP even has her trademark sash blowing in the wind, and overall the POP looks fantastic.

Also included in the wave is a classic Captain Mar-Vell, the first to bear the Captain Marvel title, and he looks pretty spectacular as well. That’s not all for classic Marvel Comics fans though, as we’re finally getting a classic version of Nick Fury. All of the previous Nick Fury POPs were based on the MCU Samuel L. Jackson version, so this is a first for Funko, and we’re sure plenty of fans will be seeking this one out.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you’re a fan of the movies though, there’s still something you’ll want to grab in the set. First up is an awesome Stan Lee POP based on his cameo in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which had him appearing alongside The Watchers in his spaceman gear. The second movie POP of the wave though is one of the most requested, as it features Iron Man unmasked and wielding his Nano Gauntlet.

We’re honestly surprised it took this long to get one of those, but it appears it was worth the wait.

Last but not least is a cool POP and shirt bundle based on the comics version of Dark Phoenix. First, we get a fantastic looking shirt with the Funko POP style, the slick box it comes in, and then a repainted colorized POP that fades from bright yellow to light orange and then dark orange, and trust us, it’s slick.

If you can’t make it to Ne York Comic Con though you’re not out of luck, as most of these will be shared exclusives. Ms. Marvel will be a Funko Shop item, while Captain Marvel will be also available at Walgreens. Nick Fury and the Dark Phoenix bundle will be available at GameStops, while Stan Lee will be available at Walmart. Finally, Iron Man will be available at Amazon.

Hit the next slide to check out all of Funko’s NYCC Marvel reveals up-close, and let us know which ones you want in the comments! You can also hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Funko!

Classic Ms. Marvel

Stan Lee Watcher

Classic Mar-Vell

Classic Nick Fury

Dark Phoenix Bundle

Avengers: Endgame: Iron Man Nano Gauntlet