Marvel Fans React to Wong's TV Obsession in She-Hulk Episode 4

The fourth episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law arrived on Disney+ on Thursday and brought with it not just more of Jen Walters/She-Hulk's (Tatiana Maslany) story, but also saw the introduction of Madisynn as well as the return of Wong (Benedict Wong). Always a fan-favorite, Wong had some particularly great moments in this week's episode, especially in terms of the Sorcerer Supreme's love of television — and fans just can't get enough of it, taking to social media to react to his obsession with television and how that works out for him in the episode.

Warning: spoilers for this week's episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law below.

In the episode, Wong is seen enjoying a little time at home watching television when Madisynn unexpectedly is dropped into things. Previously in the episode, the intoxicated party girl was attending a magic show by Donny Blaze, who has the ring sling and used it to inadvertently send her to a demon realm. Madisynn gets out, but ends up at Wong's and interrupts his television watching. What was he watching? The Sopranos (he even does a fun little dance to the theme song — Wong is just like the rest of us) but Madisynn promptly spoils the episode for him. She'll do this again later in the episode after convincing him to get froyo after court so they can talk about the show, but the television love for Wong doesn't end there. We also see Wong being very into This Is Us as well — particularly in a post-credits scene where he and Madisynn are watching the show while she asks him about his favorite drinks.

Wong being absolutely relatable with his love of television is a true delight of the show and fans just can't get enough. They've taken to social media to talk about these great moments and we've rounded up some of our favorites below. Read how fans are loving Wong's obsession with television for yourself and be sure to share your thoughts in the comment section!