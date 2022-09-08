She Hulk Fans Are Shipping Wongers & Madisynn
She-Hulk fans are shipping Madisynn and Wong after Episode 4 of the Disney+ series. Patty Guggenheim plays the hard-partying lady who ended up making a deal she might regret in this week's outing. Her dynamic with Benedict Wong's Sorcerer Supreme is definitely something to behold. She's just a very normal person spending a ton of time with the Avengers hero in Kamar-Taj. It's a lot to process. But, the fans are completely down for her and Wong to be a "thing" going forward. (Pour one out for Sara in Multiverse of Madness, he would be moving on very quickly!) It seems like both Madisynn and Wongers will be back at some point later in the series. Maybe as soon as next week when Titania rumbles back into the frame. For now, enjoy these takes down below.
"I haven't told anybody this yet, but Thor," Guggenheim revealed to Phase Zero's Jenna Anderson at the She-Hulk premiere. "Not just because he's fantastic. I currently live in his old apartment, in his real apartment in L.A, and I still get his mail. And I really want to give it to him."
Madisynn and Wong, my new favourite MCU duo! pic.twitter.com/wV77qw4PYP— Shadow Knight (@ShadowKnightPK) September 8, 2022
Would you like to see more Wong and Madisynn? Let us know down in the comments!
Heard from very good authority that episode four of SHE HULK sets up MORBIUS & WONG and that Madisynn will be in the upcoming spinoff to be announced at D23. The needle is moving.— Maxance Vincent (@MaxFromQuebec) September 8, 2022
You don't understand I need them together— Matty McFly She-hulk era (@MoonstarGarth) September 8, 2022
Wong and #Madisynn supremacy #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/1RDOYU6I5I
I hope everyone enjoyed today's episode of WONG, featuring Madisynn and special guest star She-Hulk.— Alex Zalben (@azalben) September 8, 2022
#shehulk episode 4 spoilers— Trisha ⧗ (@waltersndanvers) September 8, 2022
Madisynn “two Ns and one Y but it’s not where you think” and Wong “wongers” my new favorite marvel duo pic.twitter.com/uSTQXijTrA
Madisynn and Wong is the ship that we didn't know we neede... bluhing wong is the best wong😍😂 #SheHulk #SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw #shulkie pic.twitter.com/Ql83GUV3Iz— Ravi Ahuja (@RaviAhuja20) September 8, 2022
I just want to watch Wong and Madisynn talk about stuff for an hour after that post credit scene— She-Hulk Source 🧪 (@SheHulkSource) September 8, 2022
Wong and Madisynn watching The Sopranos #SheHulk #SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw pic.twitter.com/qzfMboTe6i— Hibachi Samurai 🐝 🇵🇷 (@HibachiSamurai9) September 8, 2022
Okay I really loved watching *Wongers* and *Madisynn* with two 'N's and one' Y' but not where you think. 😍🥺
I would love love..love to have more of them.🥺— ❥︎| (• ◡•)|ꨄ︎ (@Dikshi_bt) September 8, 2022
Can we get a spin off series of them talking about their fav shows? 😍#SheHulk #SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw#JenWalters #Wong pic.twitter.com/ieXyPxuDLS