She Hulk Fans Are Shipping Wongers & Madisynn

She-Hulk fans are shipping Madisynn and Wong after Episode 4 of the Disney+ series. Patty Guggenheim plays the hard-partying lady who ended up making a deal she might regret in this week's outing. Her dynamic with Benedict Wong's Sorcerer Supreme is definitely something to behold. She's just a very normal person spending a ton of time with the Avengers hero in Kamar-Taj. It's a lot to process. But, the fans are completely down for her and Wong to be a "thing" going forward. (Pour one out for Sara in Multiverse of Madness, he would be moving on very quickly!) It seems like both Madisynn and Wongers will be back at some point later in the series. Maybe as soon as next week when Titania rumbles back into the frame. For now, enjoy these takes down below.

"I haven't told anybody this yet, but Thor," Guggenheim revealed to Phase Zero's Jenna Anderson at the She-Hulk premiere. "Not just because he's fantastic. I currently live in his old apartment, in his real apartment in L.A, and I still get his mail. And I really want to give it to him."

Madisynn and Wong, my new favourite MCU duo! pic.twitter.com/wV77qw4PYP — Shadow Knight (@ShadowKnightPK) September 8, 2022

