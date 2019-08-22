Marvel Fans Are Asking Robert Downey Jr. to Save Spider-Man

Marvel fans are turning to Avengers star Robert Downey Jr. to “save Spider-Man” in the wake of a public divorce between Disney and Sony Pictures that threatens to pull Tom Holland’s wallcrawler from the Disney-owned Marvel Cinematic Universe.

When the former Iron Man star tweeted a mysterious tease to be revealed Thursday, Downey ignited a flurry of tweets asking the actor to step in and help preserve the deal that allows Marvel creative control over Sony’s Spider-Man franchise. Talks surrounding a renewal of that deal, which sees Marvel act as creative producers on the Sony-distributed Spidey films in exchange for the character’s participation in the wider MCU, famously fell through on Tuesday.

Only you have a big enough influence to help Spidey stay where he belongs. I’m asking you, @RobertDowneyJr please take into account the lasting legacy Iron Man has on the entire MCU and how that legacy desperately needs Spider-Man and Tom Holland. Please help #boycottSony — Strawa5 (@Strawa51) August 22, 2019

Downey’s longtime Avengers co-star Jeremy Renner was the first to publicly lobby Sony to maintain its relationship with Marvel, writing on Instagram, “Hey @sonypictures we want Spider-Man back to @therealstanlee and @marvel please, thank you.”

Downey starred opposite Holland’s rebooted Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War, the first film under the Disney-Sony pact; there his Tony Stark recruited a rookie Spider-Man to help detain the defecting Avengers led by Steve Rogers (Chris Evans).

Stark’s mentorship role with Peter Parker next played out in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Sony’s first Spidey solo under the new deal, and the relationship played a significant role in Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Stark’s death in the latter inspired Spider-Man: Far From Home, built around Parker’s loss of his mentor and father figure.

Future sequels planned by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige would have explored a more independent Spider-Man out of the shadow of Iron Man and the Avengers. In a statement released by Sony, the studio intimated the producer would be too busy with Marvel’s newly acquired Fantastic Four and X-Men franchises to be invested in the live-action Spider-Man franchise, an IP not controlled by Disney.

“Much of today’s news about Spider-Man has mischaracterized recent discussions about Kevin Feige’s involvement in the franchise,” the studio said.

“We are disappointed, but respect Disney’s decision not to have him continue as a lead producer of our next live-action Spider-Man film. We hope this might change in the future, but understand that the many new responsibilities that Disney has given him — including all their newly added Marvel properties — do not allow time for him to work on IP they do not own.”

We need you to save Spider-Man please 😭💔 — Stan Super Junior 👑🍃🌺 (@Juliansolo05) August 22, 2019

Watch RDJ buy Sony just so Tom can continue playing Spider-Man pic.twitter.com/Tr0odhXcvY — I love One Direction 3000 ◟̽◞̽ (@mypoison1D) August 22, 2019

Help us save Spider-Man please 😭😭 #SaveSpiderMan — Nube (@nubeortiz24) August 22, 2019

DAD THEYVE TAKEN SPIDER-MAN AWAY — s t e p h ◟̽◞̽ (@hiorhey_steph) August 22, 2019

Save Spider-Man please!!!!! — Johnny Laureano🤘🏽🎸 (@HeelJohnny) August 22, 2019

USE YOU TONY STARK POWER FOR BRING BACK SPIDER-MAN IN MCU — Arno Snow (@Arno_Snow) August 22, 2019

How do u feel about how marvel lost the kid. 😭😭 ur sacrifice to save the kid has been wasted 😭 I’m so sad. Still love you and Spider-Man 3000 — Olivia🏆 (@xxlivyhxx) August 22, 2019

