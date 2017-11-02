Marvel Fans Speculate Valkyrie’s Role in 'Avengers: Endgame'

Avengers: Endgame is less than a month away, which means Disney and Marvel have been releasing tons of new content as the long-awaited release date approaches. This week, lovers of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were treated to an array of new posters, many of which confirmed the return of Valkyrie. The character is played by Tessa Thompson and was originally introduced in Thor: Ragnarok, however, her whereabouts have been unknown ever since Thanos attacked the Asgardian ship at the beginning of Avengers: Infinity War.

A new set of 32 character posters ranged from the people who died in Avengers: Infinity War to those who plan to "Avenge the Fallen." Since those who were lost have posters featured in black and white to mark their deaths, Valkyrie's colored image finally revealed that she survived. A new Chinese poster was also released this week, making it the first group image to also feature Valkyrie. Now that fans know she will be joining the team, people are speculating on what her role will be in Avengers: Endgame. Reddit user, u/NaiadoftheSea, took to the Marvel Studios subreddit to ask fellow fans their Valkyrie theories.

"Now that the promotional posters have confirmed her return, what role do you think Valkyrie is going to play in Avengers: Endgame?," they asked.

Many people were quick to chime in with their ideas.

"I was thinking Thor, Captain Marvel and Hulk shoot off into space to either fight Thanos themselves or gather a force to make a stand against him. That's where they wind up finding Valkyrie and whatever Asgardians are left. Meanwhile the rest of the Avengers are on their whirlwind journey through the quantum realm," u/Ginhavesouls suggested.

"Is it possible that Valkyrie will find Tony and Nebula in space?," u/melodiasOP wondered.

"My thoughts are that she has been with the other surviving Asgardians, keeping them safe. She could be taking them to Earth, as it was their planned destination, where she'll reunite with Thor and meet the other Avengers when she gets there," the original poster suggested.

"Drinking all the alcohol. Beating some people up," u/ARTIFICIAL_SAPIENCE joked.

What role do you think Valkyrie will play in Avengers: Endgame? Tell us in the comments!

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon), and Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie).

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which is currently playing in theaters everywhere, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 5th.

