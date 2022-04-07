Marvel Fans Think Moon Knight Dropped the MCU’s First F-Bomb

The second episode of Marvel’s Moon Knight debuted on Disney+ on Wednesday, further showcasing the newest character within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The show has begun to peel back the narrative onion of Marc Spector and Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac), two of the personalities that make up the antihero Moon Knight. The second episode showcased the interplay between the two characters — and it might have just made MCU history in the process. Spoilers for Episode 2 of Moon Knight, “Summon the Suit”, below! Only look if you want to know! Towards the end of the episode, Marc is dealing with the aftermath of having fought Ammit’s lackeys as Moon Knight, with Steven now being stuck inside Marc’s head and only appearing in reflections.

The two begin to bicker about how being Moon Knight — and sharing a body with each other — has impacted their lives, and Marc grows frustrated. At one point, Marc starts kicking and shattering the glass that Steven is reflected in, while telling him to shut up. While the sounds of the glass shattering make it hard to hear, some fans have speculated that Marc particularly says “Shut the f-ck up”, which would be the first time an f-bomb has fully been dropped within the MCU. Understandably, fans have now taken to social media to react to that possibility, and also wonder if it could potentially be edited out in the future. Here are just a few of those reactions.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Goated

MCU just dropped their first F-bomb. #MoonKnight is goated — Capture Coverage (@Capturecoverage) April 7, 2022

Fitting

https://twitter.com/Pollos_Hernandy/status/1511830016107163648?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Convinced

https://twitter.com/thenobodytalks/status/1511899266020687877?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Feel Like

https://twitter.com/nevernetworking/status/1509250776115294210?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

So True

so true of moon knight having the first f bomb in the mcu!! — heli | active era (@gaymacspector) April 6, 2022

Just Kinda There

The first F-bomb in the MCU came at such an I tense moment, I didn’t even react to it at first. It was just kinda there lol #MoonKnight — Drunk Uncle (@VariantGillz) April 7, 2022

Proud

me watching #moonknight get the first proper f-bomb in the mcu:



its what comic!marc would've wanted. pic.twitter.com/qLIGcWnEpi — nicole 🇵🇸 (@rebelxoswald) April 7, 2022

Can’t Believe

I can’t believe they dropped the F-Bomb in Moon Knight Episode 2 — K.Rool (@KRoolMain5116) April 7, 2022

A Matter of Time

https://twitter.com/RJRthe1st/status/1511986087970758657?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Didn’t Notice