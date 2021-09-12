WandaVision Wins First Emmy Award

WandaVision is officially an Emmy Award-winning limited series. During Saturday’s Creative Arts Emmys presentation, WandaVision’s Mark Worthington walked away with the Emmy for Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour). Worthington shares the award with Marvel art director Sharon Davis and set decorator Kathy Orlando.

Production design is just one of 23 nominations the Jac Schaffer-led show was nominated for, and more will likely pour in by the time the weekend is over. It also happens to be the first Emmy Award won by Marvel Studios after its expansion into television. Disney’s now-defunct Marvel Television had previously won two Emmys — one for each Jessica Jones (Theme Music) and Luke Cage (Stunts).

When we spoke with Worthington earlier this year, the designer said working on the show was a dream because he was able to design across eras.

“So, we started with that. But I mean, in terms of having those conversations specific about sets at the beginning, we decided very early on that we weren’t going to copy any sitcoms,” Worthington told us at the time. “We were going to look at all of the sitcoms, and Matt is an encyclopedia of knowledge about sitcom. And I am, to some extent, have encyclopedic knowledge too.”

He added, “So we said… Well, we wanted to evoke the essence of ’50s sitcom in the environment, so that you’re not saying, ‘Oh, that’s recognizably this.’ And then you’re distracted by saying, ‘Well, that’s wrong. And they should have done this.’ It’s like, no, you can rest into it knowing that, yeah, this is distinctive. It’s a different environment for this story. But it’s clearly in 1950s sitcom.”

WandaVision is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+.

