Marvel's Fantastic Four: Bruce Campbell Says Sam Raimi Should Direct

Marvel Studios just released the sequel to Doctor Strange called Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and it was directed by Spider-Man and Evil Dead director Sam Raimi. Multiverse of Madness introduces fans to an alternate version of the Fantastic Four's Mr. Fantastic, who is played by John Krasinski. Raimi shooting the sequel apparently made Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige's job so easy that he wants someone with as much experience as the director to takeover The Fantastic Four movie after Jon Watts exited the film. Now one of the stars of the film, Bruce Campbell has revealed that he thinks that Raimi should direct The Fantastic Four for the studio.

Campbell responded to a recent report about what Feige was looking for in a director for the upcoming Fantastic Four reboot. The reports claim that they're looking for a veteran director like Raimi, and the actor replied: "Why not Sam Raimi himself?" You can check out the tweet below!

Why not Sam Raimi himself? https://t.co/8BiNrKqdUe — Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) June 2, 2022

Previously, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness scribe Michael Waldron revealed that they never looked at fan castings while looking for who to cast as the Illuminati. Although, Krasinski was definitely an exception, as he was one of those names who continued to pop up around conversations of the Fantastic Four. During a recent interview with ComicBook.com, we asked Waldron how they cast the groups key roles.

"Of course, I guess," Waldron revealed. "It's easy to be seduced by the cheap laugh, the cheap cheer, whatever. But that's never what Marvel or Sam [Raimi] were interested in. It was always about what's right for the story, what's right for Steven Strange, what's right for Wanda. It was never about fan service, really. It was like, 'If these Illuminati characters are here, they should be here because that's who's in the Illuminati in the comics, and that's who would actually be in the Illuminati.' That was our north star."

Marvel Studios describes Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as follows: "To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange."

The film is directed by the legendary Sam Rami and will star Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch, Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Baron Mordo. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is exclusively in theaters now!

What do you think about Sam Raimi directing The Fantastic Four?