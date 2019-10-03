Marvel To Tell The Final Stories Of Venom, Deadpool, Captain America & More

Marvel is delivering a new round of its The End series of books, which show a possible end to our favorite character’s stories. Past books have delved into the end of stories for Spider-Man, Wolverine, and Daredevil, and now Marvel has revealed a new series of entries that will focus on characters like Captain Marvel, Captain America, Venom, Deadpool, and more. If you’ve ever wondered how your favorite character’s journey might end, this is definitely one way to find out, and with writers like Kelly Thompson, Joe Kelly, and Saladin Ahmed taking the helm, you know it will feel authentic. You can check out the official descriptions and the covers below.

“Bringing you the final stories of your favorite Marvel Heroes! Spanning the near future to the end of the universe, from happily ever after to the depths of despair, these unforgettable and surprising tales follow our heroes to their natural and unnatural conclusions! Featuring the last adventures of Captain America, Doctor Strange, Miles Morales, Venom, Captain Marvel, and Deadpool!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

CAPTAIN MARVEL: THE END #1

Writer: KELLY THOMPSON

Artist: GEORGES JEANTY

THE FINAL CAPTAIN MARVEL STORY!

Fifty years ago, Carol Danvers went into the deepest reaches of the cosmos to spread peace and justice and she hasn’t seen a familiar face since! Whatever happened to the planet she once called home? Written by CAPTAIN MARVEL author KELLY THOMPSON!

DOCTOR STRANGE: THE END #1

Writer: LEAH WILLIAMS

Artist: FILIPE ANDRADE

THE FINAL DOCTOR STRANGE STORY!

The Sorcerer Supreme makes his final journey through a cyberpunk sprawl that forgot about magic! Reteaming the critically-acclaimed creative team of LEAH WILLIAMS (GWENPOOL STRIKES BACK) and FILIPE ANDRADE (ABSOLUTE CARNAGE: IMMORTAL HULK)!

MILES MORALES: THE END #1

Writer: SALADIN AHMED

Artist: DAMION SCOTT

THE FINAL MILES MORALES STORY!

Humanity makes its last stand in the only place strong enough to survive: BROOKLYN. Former Spider-Man, Miles Morales, leads the last bastion of civilization into the future! Penned by MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN author SALADIN AHMED!

CAPTAIN AMERICA: THE END #1

Writer: ERIK LARSEN

Artist: ERIK LARSEN

THE FINAL CAPTAIN AMERICA STORY!

Steve Rogers fights for survival in a post-apocalyptic wasteland populated by hordes of Red Skulls! Legendary writer/artist Erik Larsen (SPIDER-MAN, WOLVERINE, NOVA) returns to Marvel for an oversized last tale of Simon & Kirby’s American Hero!

DEADPOOL: THE END #1

Writer: JOE KELLY

Artist: MIKE HAWTHORNE

THE FINAL DEADPOOL STORY!

Wade Wilson may seem like he is unkillable, but there is more than one way to put an end to him… but don’t take my word for it! Quintessential Deadpool scribe Joe Kelly and record-setting Deadpool artist Mike Hawthorne team-up to prove it to you! Deadpool is done for!

VENOM: THE END #1

Writer: ADAM WARREN

Artist: CHAMBA

THE FINAL VENOM STORY!

The alien symbiote who bonded with Eddie Brock has been through a lot… but not nearly as much as he has coming. In a tail that literally spans over a trillion years, Venom travels the length of space and time as the last defender of life in the universe!

Are you excited for Marvel’s new The End books? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things comics!