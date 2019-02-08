Marvel Giving Away Free Black Panther Comics to Celebrate Black History Month

Marvel Comics is now distributing a free digital bundle of five Black Panther comics in honor of Black History Month.

Long live the king! Use redeem code ‘FOREVER’ at //t.co/qgW4EpKBlb to get a FREE digital bundle of five #BlackPanther comics and celebrate Wakanda Forever all month long. //t.co/2gXkrpswTj account required to redeem. pic.twitter.com/9DKSscB7lC — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) February 4, 2019

The bundle download is redeemed via the official Marvel website with code “forever.”

Included in the bundle are Black Panther Vol. 4 #1 (Reginald Hudlin, John Romita Jr.), Black Panther Vol. 7 #1 (Ta-Nehisi Coates, Daniel Acuña), Shuri Vol. 1 #1 (Nnedi Okorafor, Leonardo Romero), Black Panther: World of Wakanda Vol. 1 #1 (Roxane Gay, Yona Harvey, Ta-Nehisi Coates) and Black Panther Prelude (Will Corona Pilgrim, Annapaola Martello).

Last week, Disney returned Marvel Studios’ Black Panther to more than 250 AMC theaters for free screenings in celebration of Black History Month. The company also made a $1.5 million donation the United Negro College Fund (UNCF).

“Black Panther is groundbreaking for many reasons, including the rich diversity of voices behind its success,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a statement.

“The story also showcases the power of knowledge to change the world for the better, and the importance of ensuring everyone has access to it. We’re proud to provide thousands of free screenings of Black Panther in hopes it will continue to inspire audiences, and to support UNCF with a $1.5 million grant to make the dream of higher education a reality for more students.”

The Ryan Coogler-directed blockbuster was the first Marvel Studios film to be helmed by a black director and feature a predominantly black cast. Black Panther went on to be crowned the highest-grossing domestic performer of 2018 with $700 million earned domestically; worldwide, the groundbreaking film won $1.3 billion to become the ninth highest-grossing film of all time.

Its cast was awarded the highest honor at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards, where stars Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o and others accepted the prize for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

Black Panther also made history as the first superhero film to be nominated for the Best Picture Academy Award. Coogler is now developing a sequel, expected to announce its release date sometime after Avengers: Endgame opens April 26.