Marvel Announces New Ghost Rider Series

Marvel has announced a new Ghost Rider series that will see both Johnny Blaze and Danny Ketch return to action. The new series is written by Ed Brisson (X-Force) and drawn by Young Gun Aaron Kuder (Guardians of the Galaxy) and launches in October.

Marvel’s description of the series reads: “The Brothers Ghost Rider are back! Johnny Blaze ain’t just the king of Hell—he’s the warden too. He’s the first line of defense between the demonic hordes trying to escape the joint and the lords of other hells making a play for his throne and all the power that comes with it – including a certain evil queen from his past! Meanwhile, Danny Ketch never wanted to be a Ghost Rider. Now that his brother’s in charge downstairs, Ketch must take on the duty of Earth’s Spirit of Vengeance full-time—no matter how much he’d rather be doing anything else… Superstar creative team ED BRISSON (EXTERMINATION) and AARON KUDER (GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY) redefine the Marvel Universe’s supernatural underbelly for a brutal new era! PLUS: the first installment of the Caretaker Chronicles! Forget everything you thought you knew!

If you haven’t been following Johnny Blaze’s story, his ascension to the throne of Hell came after Doctor Strange used borrowed Asgardian magic to try to resurrect Las Vegas and all of its residents and tourists who died there in Hydra’s attack during the Secret Empire event. Strange’s good intentions backfired. He succeeded in raising Las Vegas, but Hell came up with it, turning the City of Sin into Hell on Earth.

Wong assembled a team to try to undo his master’s mistake. He gave Johnny a special mission, sending him to Mephisto’s tower. Mephisto killed Johnny, sending him to hell. This turned out to be part of Wong’s plan. With Mephisto on Earth, Johnny was able to claim the empty throne of Hell. Johnny has reigned there ever since, even offering the current Ghost Rider, Robbie Reyes, a hand when the Avengers were under attack by the Legion of the Unliving.

Are you excited about the new Ghost Rider series? Let us know in the comments. Ghost Rider #1 goes on sale in October.

GHOST RIDER #1

Written by ED BRISSON

Art by AARON KUDER

Cover by AARON KUDER

ALL HELLS BREAK LOOSE!

