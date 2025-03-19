Kevin Smith is swinging back into the Marvel Universe. More than 25 years after the fan-favorite Clerks and Mallrats filmmaker revived and relaunched Marvel’s Daredevil for the Marvel Knights imprint (in 1998’s “Guardian Devil”), Smith is bringing Giant-Size Spider-Man back with a new giant-sized one-shot this summer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Giant-Size Amazing Spider-Man #1 will feature a story by Smith and Amazing Spider-Man and Superior Spider-Man artist Giuseppe Camuncoli, joining a roster of superstar creators that includes Al Ewing (Venom), Chip Zdarsky (Peter Parker: The Spectacular Spider-Man), Mark Buckingham (Peter Parker: Spider-Man), and Cafu (8 Deaths of Spider-Man).

“Everyone always says Giant-Size X-Men this, Giant-Size X-Men that,” Marvel’s Spider-Man editor Nick Lowe said in a statement. “And I’m sick of it, so we put together the best and coolest Giant-Size book ever.”

“Kevin Smith and Giuseppe Camuncoli spin an instant classic! Al Ewing and Mark Buckingham use Spidey as a prism to the whole Marvel Universe and it’s history! Chip Zdarsky and Cafu bring you the coolest new Marvel character in recent memory who throws Spidey for a loop! And that’s not even all!”

Lowe stopped short of spoiling what artist Greg Capullo’s star-studded cover teases is “a new character that will change the future of Marvel Comics,” who will make their debut in a tale from Zdarsky and Cafu (Carlos Alberto Fernandez Urbano).



Smith and Camuncoli’s Spider-Man/Fantastic Four story “will have your heart beating in overdrive and your sides hurting from how much you’re laughing,” according to the synopsis, which describes Ewing and Cunningham’s story as a “decade-spanning adventure” featuring some of Spider-Man’s best friends.

Smith followed his 10-issue stint on Daredevil Vol. 2 with a wordless story in Marvel’s 9/11 tribute Moment of Silence and 2002’s Daredevil/Bullseye: The Target #1, the first (and only) issue released of what was to be a four-issue miniseries. Smith also scripted Spider-Man/Black Cat: The Evil That Men Do, a limited series that released six issues between 2002 and 2006.

In 2005, Smith explained the infamous, years-long delay in a post published to his View Askewniverse message board: “I have zero defense for my lateness (particularly when folks like [Brian Michael] Bendis turn out great stories in multiple books on a monthly basis). I will say this: it’s a much better story now that it would’ve been had I completed it back in ’02. (But judge that for yourselves when it comes out or don’t; believe me – I’d understand if folks were like ‘F— him for making me wait three years. I ain’t buying it.’)”

Giant-Size Amazing Spider-Man #1 goes on sale June 11 from Marvel Comics.